Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Regional Analysis, key Drivers and Restraints, by Product, Top Players and Forecast Analysis 2021-2027 | Alere, Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche

The report titled Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Alere, Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Siemens Healthineers, BD, Chembio Diagnostics, Trinity Biotech, Cardinal Health, Quest Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Labs, bioMérieux, Sight Diagnostics, Gene POC, Trivitron Healthcare, OJ-Bio, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

Market Segmentation by Product: HIV POC

HBV POC

Pneumonia or Streptococcus Associated Infections

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) POC

HPV POC

Influenza POC

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals

Clinics

Home

Others



The Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing market?

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing

1.1 Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Overview

1.1.1 Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Product Scope

1.1.2 Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size (2016-2027)

2 Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 HIV POC

2.5 HBV POC

2.6 Pneumonia or Streptococcus Associated Infections

2.7 Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) POC

2.8 HPV POC

2.9 Influenza POC

2.10 Others

3 Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Hospitals

3.5 Clinics

3.6 Home

3.7 Others

4 Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market

4.4 Global Top Players Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Alere

5.1.1 Alere Profile

5.1.2 Alere Main Business

5.1.3 Alere Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Alere Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Alere Recent Developments

5.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

5.2.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

5.2.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Main Business

5.2.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Developments

5.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

5.3.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Profile

5.3.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Main Business

5.3.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Siemens Healthineers Recent Developments

5.4 Siemens Healthineers

5.4.1 Siemens Healthineers Profile

5.4.2 Siemens Healthineers Main Business

5.4.3 Siemens Healthineers Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Siemens Healthineers Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Siemens Healthineers Recent Developments

5.5 BD

5.5.1 BD Profile

5.5.2 BD Main Business

5.5.3 BD Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 BD Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 BD Recent Developments

5.6 Chembio Diagnostics

5.6.1 Chembio Diagnostics Profile

5.6.2 Chembio Diagnostics Main Business

5.6.3 Chembio Diagnostics Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Chembio Diagnostics Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Chembio Diagnostics Recent Developments

5.7 Trinity Biotech

5.7.1 Trinity Biotech Profile

5.7.2 Trinity Biotech Main Business

5.7.3 Trinity Biotech Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Trinity Biotech Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Trinity Biotech Recent Developments

5.8 Cardinal Health

5.8.1 Cardinal Health Profile

5.8.2 Cardinal Health Main Business

5.8.3 Cardinal Health Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Cardinal Health Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Cardinal Health Recent Developments

5.9 Quest Diagnostics

5.9.1 Quest Diagnostics Profile

5.9.2 Quest Diagnostics Main Business

5.9.3 Quest Diagnostics Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Quest Diagnostics Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Quest Diagnostics Recent Developments

5.10 Bio-Rad Labs

5.10.1 Bio-Rad Labs Profile

5.10.2 Bio-Rad Labs Main Business

5.10.3 Bio-Rad Labs Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Bio-Rad Labs Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Bio-Rad Labs Recent Developments

5.11 bioMérieux

5.11.1 bioMérieux Profile

5.11.2 bioMérieux Main Business

5.11.3 bioMérieux Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 bioMérieux Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 bioMérieux Recent Developments

5.12 Sight Diagnostics

5.12.1 Sight Diagnostics Profile

5.12.2 Sight Diagnostics Main Business

5.12.3 Sight Diagnostics Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Sight Diagnostics Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Sight Diagnostics Recent Developments

5.13 Gene POC

5.13.1 Gene POC Profile

5.13.2 Gene POC Main Business

5.13.3 Gene POC Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Gene POC Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Gene POC Recent Developments

5.14 Trivitron Healthcare

5.14.1 Trivitron Healthcare Profile

5.14.2 Trivitron Healthcare Main Business

5.14.3 Trivitron Healthcare Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Trivitron Healthcare Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Trivitron Healthcare Recent Developments

5.15 OJ-Bio

5.15.1 OJ-Bio Profile

5.15.2 OJ-Bio Main Business

5.15.3 OJ-Bio Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 OJ-Bio Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 OJ-Bio Recent Developments

5.16 Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

5.16.1 Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Profile

5.16.2 Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Main Business

5.16.3 Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Dynamics

11.1 Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Industry Trends

11.2 Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Drivers

11.3 Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Challenges

11.4 Point of Care Infectious Disease Testing Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

