Global EMV Payment Card Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The EMV Payment Card market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

EMV Payment Card market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, EMV Payment Card market has been segmented into

Contactless Card

Contact Card

Dual Interface Card

By Application, EMV Payment Card has been segmented into:

Enterprise Use

Individual Use

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global EMV Payment Card market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level EMV Payment Card markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global EMV Payment Card market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the EMV Payment Card market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and EMV Payment Card Market Share Analysis

EMV Payment Card competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, EMV Payment Card sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the EMV Payment Card sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in EMV Payment Card are:

Gemalto

Eastcompeace

CPI Card Group

OT-Morpho G&D

Oberthur Technologies

GoldPac

Datang

Giesecke & Devrient

Valid

Wuhan Tianyu

Kona I

Watchdata Systems

Hengbao

Among other players domestic and global, EMV Payment Card market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe EMV Payment Card product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of EMV Payment Card, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of EMV Payment Card in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the EMV Payment Card competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the EMV Payment Card breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, EMV Payment Card market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe EMV Payment Card sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 EMV Payment Card Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global EMV Payment Card Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Contactless Card

1.2.3 Contact Card

1.2.4 Dual Interface Card

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global EMV Payment Card Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Enterprise Use

1.3.3 Individual Use

1.4 Overview of Global EMV Payment Card Market

1.4.1 Global EMV Payment Card Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Gemalto

2.1.1 Gemalto Details

2.1.2 Gemalto Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Gemalto SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Gemalto Product and Services

2.1.5 Gemalto EMV Payment Card Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Eastcompeace

2.2.1 Eastcompeace Details

2.2.2 Eastcompeace Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Eastcompeace SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Eastcompeace Product and Services

2.2.5 Eastcompeace EMV Payment Card Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 CPI Card Group

2.3.1 CPI Card Group Details

2.3.2 CPI Card Group Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 CPI Card Group SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 CPI Card Group Product and Services

2.3.5 CPI Card Group EMV Payment Card Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 OT-Morpho G&D

2.4.1 OT-Morpho G&D Details

2.4.2 OT-Morpho G&D Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 OT-Morpho G&D SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 OT-Morpho G&D Product and Services

2.4.5 OT-Morpho G&D EMV Payment Card Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Oberthur Technologies

2.5.1 Oberthur Technologies Details

2.5.2 Oberthur Technologies Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Oberthur Technologies SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Oberthur Technologies Product and Services

2.5.5 Oberthur Technologies EMV Payment Card Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 GoldPac

2.6.1 GoldPac Details

2.6.2 GoldPac Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 GoldPac SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 GoldPac Product and Services

2.6.5 GoldPac EMV Payment Card Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Datang

2.7.1 Datang Details

2.7.2 Datang Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Datang SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Datang Product and Services

2.7.5 Datang EMV Payment Card Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Giesecke & Devrient

2.8.1 Giesecke & Devrient Details

2.8.2 Giesecke & Devrient Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Giesecke & Devrient SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Giesecke & Devrient Product and Services

2.8.5 Giesecke & Devrient EMV Payment Card Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Valid

2.9.1 Valid Details

2.9.2 Valid Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Valid SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Valid Product and Services

2.9.5 Valid EMV Payment Card Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Wuhan Tianyu

2.10.1 Wuhan Tianyu Details

2.10.2 Wuhan Tianyu Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Wuhan Tianyu SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Wuhan Tianyu Product and Services

2.10.5 Wuhan Tianyu EMV Payment Card Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Kona I

2.11.1 Kona I Details

2.11.2 Kona I Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Kona I SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Kona I Product and Services

2.11.5 Kona I EMV Payment Card Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 Watchdata Systems

2.12.1 Watchdata Systems Details

2.12.2 Watchdata Systems Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 Watchdata Systems SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 Watchdata Systems Product and Services

2.12.5 Watchdata Systems EMV Payment Card Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Hengbao

2.13.1 Hengbao Details

2.13.2 Hengbao Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Hengbao SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Hengbao Product and Services

2.13.5 Hengbao EMV Payment Card Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global EMV Payment Card Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global EMV Payment Card Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 EMV Payment Card Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 EMV Payment Card Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global EMV Payment Card Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global EMV Payment Card Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global EMV Payment Card Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America EMV Payment Card Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe EMV Payment Card Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

….. continued

