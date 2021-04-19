Global Menswear Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

The Menswear market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Menswear market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Menswear market has been segmented into

Tops

Bottom wear

Coats, jackets, and suits

Intimates and sleepwear

Accessories and others

By Application, Menswear has been segmented into:

Online

Brand stores

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Menswear market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Menswear markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Menswear market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Menswear market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Menswear Market Share Analysis

Menswear competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Menswear sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Menswear sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Menswear are:

Gap

Adidas

Kering

H&M

PVH

Inditex (Zara)

Hermès

Nike

LVMH

Burberry

Michael Kors

Uniqlo

Prada

Ralph Lauren

Among other players domestic and global, Menswear market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Menswear product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Menswear, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Menswear in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Menswear competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Menswear breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Menswear market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Menswear sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Menswear Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Menswear Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Tops

1.2.3 Bottom wear

1.2.4 Coats, jackets, and suits

1.2.5 Intimates and sleepwear

1.2.6 Accessories and others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Menswear Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Online

1.3.3 Brand stores

1.4 Overview of Global Menswear Market

1.4.1 Global Menswear Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Gap

2.1.1 Gap Details

2.1.2 Gap Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Gap SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Gap Product and Services

2.1.5 Gap Menswear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Adidas

2.2.1 Adidas Details

2.2.2 Adidas Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Adidas SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Adidas Product and Services

2.2.5 Adidas Menswear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Kering

2.3.1 Kering Details

2.3.2 Kering Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Kering SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Kering Product and Services

2.3.5 Kering Menswear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 H&M

2.4.1 H&M Details

2.4.2 H&M Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 H&M SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 H&M Product and Services

2.4.5 H&M Menswear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 PVH

2.5.1 PVH Details

2.5.2 PVH Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 PVH SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 PVH Product and Services

2.5.5 PVH Menswear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Inditex (Zara)

2.6.1 Inditex (Zara) Details

2.6.2 Inditex (Zara) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Inditex (Zara) SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Inditex (Zara) Product and Services

2.6.5 Inditex (Zara) Menswear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Hermès

2.7.1 Hermès Details

2.7.2 Hermès Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Hermès SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Hermès Product and Services

2.7.5 Hermès Menswear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Nike

2.8.1 Nike Details

2.8.2 Nike Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Nike SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Nike Product and Services

2.8.5 Nike Menswear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 LVMH

2.9.1 LVMH Details

2.9.2 LVMH Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 LVMH SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 LVMH Product and Services

2.9.5 LVMH Menswear Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Burberry

2.10.1 Burberry Details

….CONTINUED

