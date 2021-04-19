Global Generic Crop Protection Market Research Report for 2020

Generic plant protection product are products that are manufactured after the expiration of a patent or other exclusive rights, by a company that did not hold the original patent, and without (the need for) a license from the original patent holder. Generic products are developed, authorised, manufactured and marketed under the same strict rules and requirements as the “original” products.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Generic Crop Protection , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Generic Crop Protection market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Herbicide

Fungicide

Insecticide

Plant Growth Regulator

By End-User / Application

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses

Others

By Company

Syngenta

Bayer Crop Science

BASF

Dow Agro Sciences

Monsanto

DuPont

Adama

FMC

UPL

Nufarm

Sumitomo Chemical

Arysta LifeScience

Albaugh

Sipcam-oxon

Wynca Chemical

Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical

Huapont

Fuhua Tongda Agro-Chemical Technology

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Generic Crop Protection Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Generic Crop Protection Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Generic Crop Protection Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Generic Crop Protection Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Generic Crop Protection Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Generic Crop Protection Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Generic Crop Protection Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Generic Crop Protection Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Generic Crop Protection Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Generic Crop Protection Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Generic Crop Protection Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Generic Crop Protection Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Generic Crop Protection Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Generic Crop Protection Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Generic Crop Protection Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

….. continued

