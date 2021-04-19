Global Automotive High Strength Steel Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary

Automotive High Strength Steel can be classified to Conventional HSS (carbon-manganese, bake hardenable and high-strength, low-alloy steels) and the new AHSS (dual phase, transformation-induced plasticity, twinning-induced plasticity, ferritic-bainitic, complex phase and martensitic steels).

The global Automotive High Strength Steel market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Arcelor Mittal

SSAB

POSCO

United States Steel Corporation

Voestalpine

ThyssenKrupp

Baowu Group

Ansteel

Major applications as follows:

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Major Type as follows:

Conventional HSS

AHSS

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Automotive High Strength Steel Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Automotive High Strength Steel Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Automotive High Strength Steel Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Automotive High Strength Steel Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Arcelor Mittal

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Arcelor Mittal

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Arcelor Mittal

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 SSAB

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of SSAB

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of SSAB

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 POSCO

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of POSCO

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of POSCO

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 United States Steel Corporation

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of United States Steel Corporation

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of United States Steel Corporation

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 Voestalpine

3.5.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Voestalpine

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Voestalpine

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 ThyssenKrupp

3.6.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of ThyssenKrupp

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of ThyssenKrupp

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 Baowu Group

3.7.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Baowu Group

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Baowu Group

3.8 Ansteel

3.8.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Ansteel

3.8.2 Product & Services

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Ansteel

…continued

