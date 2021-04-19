Dental Equipment Market Research Report 2021-2025 By Players, Regions, Product Types And Applications

Global Dental Equipment Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, The Global Dental Equipment Market was valued at USD 6.15 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 8.96 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2025.

What are Dental Equipment?

Dental equipment is defined as the tools that are used by dental professionals in order to provide dental treatment. These tools are used to examine, manipulate, treat, restore and remove teeth & surrounding oral structures. Standard instruments are the instruments that are used to examine, restore, and extract teeth and manipulate tissues. Dental equipment have applications in hospitals, clinics and dental laboratories. Rise in dental disorders and surgical procedures have stimulated the growth of dental equipment market.

Global Dental Equipment Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Growing geriatric population, increasing incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry and growing dental tourism in emerging markets have been driving the global dental equipment market. On the other hand, High Dental Equipment cost might act as a restraint for the overall market at a global level.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Dental Equipment Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Dental Equipment Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Dental Equipment Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as 3M ESPE, A-Dec Inc., Biolase Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dentsply International Inc., GC Corporation, Patterson Companies Inc., Planmeca Oy, Sirona Dental Systems Inc. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Dental Equipment Market Segmentation, by Type

? Systems and Parts

? Dental Implant

? Crown and Bridge

? Dental Laser

o Soft Tissue Lasers

o Diode Laser

o Gas Lasers

o Solid State Lasers

o Others

? Radiology Equipment

o Extra-oral Radiology Equipment

o Panoramic X-ray Unit

o Cephalometric X-ray Units

o Digital Sensors

o Others

? Dental Biomaterial

? Dental Chair and Equipment

? Other

Global Dental Equipment Market Segmentation, by Treatment

? Orthodontic

? Peridontic

? Endodontic

? Prosthodontic

Global Dental Equipment Market Segmentation, by End User

? Hospitals and Clinics

? Dental Laboratories

? Others

Global Dental Equipment Market Geographic Scope

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Latin America

o Brazil

? Rest of the World

