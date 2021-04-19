Gigabit Passive Optical LAN Market 2020 Size, Revenue, Growth Factors, Development, Share and Forecast till 2027

The Insight Partners has published a latest market research report on Gigabit Passive Optical LAN Market. The global report is prepared in collaboration with the leading industry experts and dedicated research analyst team to provide an enterprise with in-depth market insights and help them to take crucial business decisions. This report covers current market trends, opportunities, challenges, and detailed competitive analysis of the industry players in the market.

Increase in demand for scalability in mobile network and advancement in gigabit passive optical network (GPON) SoC technologies boost the growth of the global passive optical LAN market. However, high installation cost of optical networks hinders the market growth. Rise in demand for FTTH requirement is expected to strengthen the market share of key players in the industry.

Gigabit Passive Optical LAN Market – key companies profiled:

1. ADTRAN, Inc.

2. Ericsson Inc.

3. Freescale Semiconductors Inc.

4. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

5. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

6. Motorola Solutions Inc.

7. Nokia Networks

8. TE Connectivity Ltd.

9. Verizon Communications Inc.

10. ZTE Corporation

The global gigabit passive optical LAN market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as optical cable, coupler, power splitter, connector, others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as loop feeder, synchronous optical network, hybrid fiber-coaxial cable, synchronous digital hierarchy, others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as manufacturing, BFSI, education, healthcare, government, others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Gigabit Passive Optical LAN market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Gigabit Passive Optical LAN market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.



