Global and China Nylon 6 Filament Yarn Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Market Overview

The global Nylon 6 Filament Yarn market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 19330 million by 2025, from USD 16410 million in 2019.

The Nylon 6 Filament Yarn market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Nylon 6 Filament Yarn market is split by Type and Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Breakdown by Type, Nylon 6 Filament Yarn market has been segmented into Flat, POY, FDY, HSO, etc.

Breakdown by Application, Nylon 6 Filament Yarn has been segmented into Sports Apparels, Sports & Adventure Equipment, Travel Accessories, Fabric, Fishing Nets, Others, etc.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Nylon 6 Filament Yarn market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Nylon 6 Filament Yarn markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Nylon 6 Filament Yarn market.

For China, this report analyses the China market by players, Type and Application, for the period 2015-2025.

Competitive Landscape and Nylon 6 Filament Yarn Market Share Analysis

Nylon 6 Filament Yarn competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue, market potential, global presence, Nylon 6 Filament Yarn sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Nylon 6 Filament Yarn sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Nylon 6 Filament Yarn are: Superfil Products Limited, SRF Limited, AdvanSix Inc., Royal DSM N.V., JCT Limited, Formosa Chemicals and Fibre Corporation (FCFC), Aquafil, Nurel S.A., DuPont, William Barnet & Son, LLC, etc. Among other players domestic and global, Nylon 6 Filament Yarn market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The key market players for global Nylon 6 Filament Yarn market are listed below:

Market segment by regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Nylon 6 Filament Yarn Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Nylon 6 Filament Yarn Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Flat

1.2.3 POY

1.2.4 FDY

1.2.5 HSO

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Nylon 6 Filament Yarn Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Sports Apparels

1.3.3 Sports & Adventure Equipment

1.3.4 Travel Accessories

1.3.5 Fabric

1.3.6 Fishing Nets

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Nylon 6 Filament Yarn Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

1.4.1 Global Nylon 6 Filament Yarn Revenue and Forecast (2015-2025)

1.4.2 Global Nylon 6 Filament Yarn Sales and Forecast (2015-2025)

1.5 Global Nylon 6 Filament Yarn Market Size Overview by Geography (2015-2020)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Superfil Products Limited

2.1.1 Superfil Products Limited Details

2.1.2 Superfil Products Limited Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Superfil Products Limited SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Superfil Products Limited Product and Services

2.1.5 Superfil Products Limited Nylon 6 Filament Yarn Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 SRF Limited

2.2.1 SRF Limited Details

2.2.2 SRF Limited Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 SRF Limited SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 SRF Limited Product and Services

2.2.5 SRF Limited Nylon 6 Filament Yarn Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 AdvanSix Inc.

….. continued

