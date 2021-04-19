Polyglycolic Acid Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global Polyglycolic acid (PGA) market is expected to reach USD 8.29 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Polyglycolic acid (PGA) is a synthetic, inter-woven polymer and is very slightly reactive and better resistant to bacterial contamination. The chemical is considered to be biocompatible in several end-uses and of late finds usage as filler material blended with polymers that can be chemically degraded. Polyglycolic acid is usually deployed into several tissue engineering applications supports include bone, tooth, cartilage, tendon, and spinal regeneration. Sheets made from the acid in combination with fibrin glue spray is applied as healing of open wounds of soft tissues, along with bone surfaces in the course of oral surgery, by adhering to the wound and assisting in stop postoperative hemorrhage and stimulate epithelialization. Moreover, the chemical finds widespread application in pharmaceuticals, including polymers for a biodegradable bone graft, organ regeneration, absorbable sutures, and drug delivery vehicles.

A comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape for the companies holding largest revenue share of the market is provided in the report. A break down analysis of this segment covers expansion strategies adopted by the players along with a detailed analysis of their strategic initiatives. The report highlights the strategic initiatives taken by the companies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, government deals, product launches, brand promotions, and technological and product advancements. It also offers detailed insights into their business, product portfolio, expansion plans, investment strategies, manufacturing and production capacity, revenue contribution, and future prospects.

Key companies in the market include:

BMG Incorporated, Foryou Medical, Kureha Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Corbion, Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC, Lotus Surgicals, Shenzhen Polymtek, Biomaterial Co. Ltd., LUX Sutures, and Unisur Lifecare Pvt. Ltd., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global polyglycolic acid market on the basis of form, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Films

Fibers

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical

Oil & Gas

Packaging

Others

Key regions analyzed in the report are:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report analyzes the market growth across key regions of the world and offers an assessment of the regional market pertaining to the growth rate, sales channels, and revenue generation. Furthermore, the key regions are also assessed for production and consumption rate, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of the prominent players in each region. It also studies the current and emerging trends and demands of each region that impact the regional growth of the market. It also offers a country-wise analysis to offer better insights into the regional landscape of the market.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Critical insights about the global Polyglycolic Acid market with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, revenue contribution, and industry overview

Provides 8-year forecast for the years 2020-2027 considering 2018-2019 as historical years, 2020 as base year, and 2020 as estimated year

Extensive analysis of the technological advancements, government regulatory framework, along with recent R&D and product advancements

Analysis of current and emerging trends of the market and offers a granular assessment of the supply chain

