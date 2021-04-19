Protein Engineering Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Protein Engineering market was valued at USD 1.86 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4.77 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 12.3%. Protein engineering is the process of conception and production of unnatural polypeptides, which is achieved through the modification of different amino acid sequences that are found in nature. With the wide application of protein engineering, various synthetic protein structures and functions can now be designed completely using a computer and produced in the laboratory using various methods.

A comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape for the companies holding largest revenue share of the market is provided in the report. A break down analysis of this segment covers expansion strategies adopted by the players along with a detailed analysis of their strategic initiatives. The report highlights the strategic initiatives taken by the companies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, government deals, product launches, brand promotions, and technological and product advancements. It also offers detailed insights into their business, product portfolio, expansion plans, investment strategies, manufacturing and production capacity, revenue contribution, and future prospects.

Key companies in the market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bruker Corporation, GE Healthcare, Waters Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Genscripts USA, Inc. and Perkinelmer, Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Protein Engineering market on the basis of product, type, technology, end use and region:

By Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017-2027)

Instruments

Consumables

Software & Services

By Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017-2027)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Erythropoietin

Interferons

Vaccines

Colony-stimulating Factors

Growth Hormones

Coagulation Factors

Others

By Technology Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Rational Protein Design

Irrational Protein Design

By End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Research Institutes

Key regions analyzed in the report are:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report analyzes the market growth across key regions of the world and offers an assessment of the regional market pertaining to the growth rate, sales channels, and revenue generation. Furthermore, the key regions are also assessed for production and consumption rate, import/export, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of the prominent players in each region. It also studies the current and emerging trends and demands of each region that impact the regional growth of the market. It also offers a country-wise analysis to offer better insights into the regional landscape of the market.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Critical insights about the global Protein Engineering market with regards to market size, market share, revenue growth, revenue contribution, and industry overview

Provides 8-year forecast for the years 2020-2027 considering 2018-2019 as historical years, 2020 as base year, and 2020 as estimated year

Extensive analysis of the technological advancements, government regulatory framework, along with recent R&D and product advancements

Analysis of current and emerging trends of the market and offers a granular assessment of the supply chain

