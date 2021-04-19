Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market to Reflect a Holistic Expansion During 2020-2027 NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG , ALLERGAN PLC. , ELLEX MEDICAL LASERS LTD. , GLAUKOS CORPORATION , ISTAR MEDICAL SA

A report by The Insight Partner’s on the global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices market discusses the growth of the market in great detail. It discusses thoroughly all factors promoting and deterring the market. The report also focuses on the competitive dynamics in the market by monitoring the strengths and weaknesses of prominent contributors and their key products.

Minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices are used in glaucoma surgery that avoids conjunctival dissection and includes an internal incision for the treatment of patients suffering from glaucoma. The appearance of MIGS devices has transformed the patient’s care with mild-to-moderate glaucoma conditions.

The List of Companies

NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG

ALLERGAN PLC.

ELLEX MEDICAL LASERS LTD.

GLAUKOS CORPORATION

ISTAR MEDICAL SA

IVANTIS INC.

LUMENIS LTD.

SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD

SOLX, INC.

TOPCON CORPORATION

Research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new-developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Growing burden of geriatric population and rise in demand for surgeries combining glaucoma and cataract is likely to boosts the market growth. However, unfavorable reimbursement for minimally invasive glaucoma surgery devices is anticipated to hamper the market growth.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market with detailed market segmentation by surgery, target, product and end user. The minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market is segmented on the basis of surgery, target, product and end user. Based on surgery, the market is segmented as glaucoma in conjunction with cataract and stand-alone glaucoma. On the bases of target, the market is segmented as trabecular meshwork, suprachoroidal space, and others. By product is further segmented as MIGS stents, MIGS shunts and other. Based on end user, the market is segmented as Eye hospitals, ophthalmology clinics, and outpatient surgical centers.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

This report focuses on the global Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

