Drug Screening Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2021-2025|Says Kenneth Research

Global Drug Screening Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, The Global Drug Screening Market was valued at USD 5.34 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 11.50 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Drug Screening?

Drug screening is a method used in order to detect illegal and some prescribed drugs in the blood, urine, and other biological samples. In this method, potential drugs are identified and optimized before selection of a candidate drug to progress to clinical trials. It involves screening of large libraries of chemicals for a particular biological activity in high-throughput screening assays. Drug screening tests are performed at schools, hospitals, and places of employment, for college and professional athletes, and post-accident drug testing. Increasing usage of drug supplements and alcohol, illegal consumption of steroids by athletes and growing number of drug abuse cases boosts the growth of drug screening market.

Global Drug Screening Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Growing drug & alcohol consumption, rising strictness of alcohol and drug testing laws, and increasing funds from government have been driving the global drug screening market. On the other hand, ban on alcohol consumption in several Islamic countries and prohibition of drug testing in some corporate organizations might hamper the overall growth at a global level.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Drug Screening Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Drug Screening Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Drug Screening Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Alere, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGAA, Abbott Laboratories, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Biorad Laboratories, Inc., Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and, Express Diagnostics International Inc. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Drug Screening Market Segmentation, by End user

• Workplace

• Criminal Justice Systems and Law Enforcement Agencies

• Drug Treatment Centers

• Pain Management Centers

• Drug Testing Laboratories

• Others

Global Drug Screening Market Segmentation, by Sample Type

• Urine Samples

• Breath Samples

• Oral Fluid Samples

• Hair Samples

• Other

Global Drug Screening Market Segmentation, by Application

• Analytical Instruments

o Immunoassay Analyzers

o Chromatography Instruments

o Breathalyzers

• Rapid Testing Devices

o Urine Testing Devices

o Oral Fluid Testing Devices

• Consumables

o Assay Kits

o Sample Collection Devices

o Calibrators and Controls

o Other Consumables

• Drug Screening Services

Global Drug Screening Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

