Healthcare Integration Market Is Projected To Grow At A Moderate CAGR During The Period 2021-2025

Global Healthcare Integration Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, The Global Healthcare Integration market was valued at USD 2.52 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 5.45 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Healthcare Integration?

Healthcare Integration is defined as the Collaboration between health professionals in order to provide complete treatment to patients and improve overall well-being. With the help of integrated healthcare, information related to patient care can be shared among team members and further establishment of a comprehensive treatment plan can take place in order to address the biological, psychological and social needs of the patients. Healthcare integration is further classified into functional, physician and clinical. It helps the healthcare providers to maintain an accurate and complete information of a patient’s health that can be used to give better care during a medical emergency and routine medical examinations.

Global Healthcare Integration Market Outlook

Increasing chances of preventable chronic diseases, technological developments, need to curtail healthcare cost and increased government funds have been driving the global healthcare integration market. On the other hand, high implementation costs and interoperability restrictions might hinder the overall market at a global level.

Global Healthcare Integration Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Healthcare Integration Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Oracle Corporation, Interfaceware, Avi-Spl Inc., Ibm Corp., Intersystems, Orchestrate Healthcare, AGL Hospital Consulting, Siemens Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Burwood Group, Boston Software Systems, Inc., The Sandino Group, LLC, and Liaison Technologies.Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Healthcare Integration Market Segmentation, by Type

• Services

o Support and Maintenance Services

o Implementation Services

o Training Services

• Products

o Interface/Integration Engines

o Media Integration Solutions

o Medical Device Integration Software

o Other Integration Tools

Global Healthcare Integration Market Segmentation, by Application

• Hospital Integration

• Medical Device Integration

• Lab Integration

• Clinics Integration

• Radiology Integration

• Others

Global Healthcare Integration Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

