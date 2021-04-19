Global Single-Phase String Inverter Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Market Overview

The global Single-Phase String Inverter market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of xx% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD xx million by 2025, from USD xx million in 2019.

The Single-Phase String Inverter market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Single-Phase String Inverter market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Single-Phase String Inverter market has been segmented into

On-Grid

Off-Grid

By Application, Single-Phase String Inverter has been segmented into:

Residential

Commercial & Industrial

Utilities

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Single-Phase String Inverter market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Single-Phase String Inverter markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Single-Phase String Inverter market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Single-Phase String Inverter market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Single-Phase String Inverter Market Share Analysis

Single-Phase String Inverter competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Single-Phase String Inverter sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Single-Phase String Inverter sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Single-Phase String Inverter are:

KACO New Energy GmbH

SMA Solar Technology AG

Chint Power Systems

Delta Energy Systems GmbH

Fronius International GmbH

ABB Limited

Samil Power

Ningbo Ginlong Technologies

Huawei Technologies

Among other players domestic and global, Single-Phase String Inverter market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Single-Phase String Inverter product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Single-Phase String Inverter, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Single-Phase String Inverter in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Single-Phase String Inverter competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Single-Phase String Inverter breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Single-Phase String Inverter market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Single-Phase String Inverter sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

TABLECONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Single-Phase String Inverter Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Single-Phase String Inverter Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 On-Grid

1.2.3 Off-Grid

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Single-Phase String Inverter Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial & Industrial

1.3.4 Utilities

1.4 Overview of Global Single-Phase String Inverter Market

1.4.1 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 KACO New Energy GmbH

2.1.1 KACO New Energy GmbH Details

2.1.2 KACO New Energy GmbH Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 KACO New Energy GmbH SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 KACO New Energy GmbH Product and Services

2.1.5 KACO New Energy GmbH Single-Phase String Inverter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 SMA Solar Technology AG

2.2.1 SMA Solar Technology AG Details

2.2.2 SMA Solar Technology AG Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 SMA Solar Technology AG SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 SMA Solar Technology AG Product and Services

2.2.5 SMA Solar Technology AG Single-Phase String Inverter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Chint Power Systems

2.3.1 Chint Power Systems Details

2.3.2 Chint Power Systems Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Chint Power Systems SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Chint Power Systems Product and Services

2.3.5 Chint Power Systems Single-Phase String Inverter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Delta Energy Systems GmbH

2.4.1 Delta Energy Systems GmbH Details

2.4.2 Delta Energy Systems GmbH Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Delta Energy Systems GmbH SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Delta Energy Systems GmbH Product and Services

2.4.5 Delta Energy Systems GmbH Single-Phase String Inverter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Fronius International GmbH

2.5.1 Fronius International GmbH Details

2.5.2 Fronius International GmbH Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Fronius International GmbH SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Fronius International GmbH Product and Services

2.5.5 Fronius International GmbH Single-Phase String Inverter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 ABB Limited

2.6.1 ABB Limited Details

2.6.2 ABB Limited Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 ABB Limited SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 ABB Limited Product and Services

2.6.5 ABB Limited Single-Phase String Inverter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Samil Power

2.7.1 Samil Power Details

2.7.2 Samil Power Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Samil Power SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Samil Power Product and Services

2.7.5 Samil Power Single-Phase String Inverter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Ningbo Ginlong Technologies

2.8.1 Ningbo Ginlong Technologies Details

2.8.2 Ningbo Ginlong Technologies Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Ningbo Ginlong Technologies SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Ningbo Ginlong Technologies Product and Services

2.8.5 Ningbo Ginlong Technologies Single-Phase String Inverter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Huawei Technologies

2.9.1 Huawei Technologies Details

2.9.2 Huawei Technologies Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Huawei Technologies SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Huawei Technologies Product and Services

2.9.5 Huawei Technologies Single-Phase String Inverter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Single-Phase String Inverter Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Single-Phase String Inverter Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Single-Phase String Inverter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Single-Phase String Inverter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Single-Phase String Inverter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Single-Phase String Inverter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Single-Phase String Inverter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Single-Phase String Inverter Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Single-Phase String Inverter Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Single-Phase String Inverter Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Single-Phase String Inverter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Single-Phase String Inverter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Single-Phase String Inverter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Single-Phase String Inverter Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Single-Phase String Inverter Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Single-Phase String Inverter Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Single-Phase String Inverter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Single-Phase String Inverter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Single-Phase String Inverter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Single-Phase String Inverter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Single-Phase String Inverter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Single-Phase String Inverter Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Single-Phase String Inverter Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Single-Phase String Inverter Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Single-Phase String Inverter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Single-Phase String Inverter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Single-Phase String Inverter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Single-Phase String Inverter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Single-Phase String Inverter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Single-Phase String Inverter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Single-Phase String Inverter Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Single-Phase String Inverter Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Single-Phase String Inverter Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Single-Phase String Inverter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Single-Phase String Inverter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Single-Phase String Inverter Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Single-Phase String Inverter Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Single-Phase String Inverter Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Single-Phase String Inverter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Single-Phase String Inverter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Single-Phase String Inverter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Single-Phase String Inverter Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Single-Phase String Inverter Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Single-Phase String Inverter Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Single-Phase String Inverter Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Single-Phase String Inverter Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Single-Phase String Inverter Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Single-Phase String Inverter Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Single-Phase String Inverter Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Single-Phase String Inverter Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Single-Phase String Inverter Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

