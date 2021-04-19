Metagenomic Sequencing Market is Expected to Witness Rapid Growth by 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research recently added a report on ‘Metagenomic Sequencing Market’ in its database of market research reports which provides its readers an in-depth analysis on the latest trends, growth opportunities and growth drivers that are associated with the growth of the market. The report additionally shares critical insights on the COVID-19 impacts on the Metagenomic Sequencing Market along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a projected period between 2021 2025. The report also includes analysis of the market by utilizing different analytical tools, such as PESTEL analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis. These tools also provide an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are associated with the growth of the market during the forecast period.
1 INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL METAGENOMIC SEQUENCING MARKET
1.1 Overview of the Market
1.2 Scope of Report
1.3 Assumptions
Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH
3.1 Data Mining
3.2 Validation
3.3 Primary Interviews
3.4 List of Data Sources
4 GLOBAL METAGENOMIC SEQUENCING MARKET OUTLOOK
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Regulatory Framework
5 GLOBAL METAGENOMIC SEQUENCING MARKET, BY WORKFLOW
5.1 Overview
5.2 Sample Preparation
5.3 Sequencing
5.4 Data Processing and Analysis
6 GLOBAL METAGENOMIC SEQUENCING MARKET, BY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES
6.1 Overview
6.2 Instruments
6.3 Reagents and Consumables
6.4 Analysis and Data Interpretation Solutions
6.5 Metagenomic Sequencing Services
7 GLOBAL METAGENOMIC SEQUENCING MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY
7.1 Overview
7.2 Shotgun Metagenomic Sequencing
7.3 16s Rrna Sequencing
7.4 Whole-Genome Sequencing and De Novo Assembly
7.5 Metatranscriptomics
8 GLOBAL METAGENOMIC SEQUENCINGMARKET, BY APPLICATION
8.1 Overview
8.2 Ecological and Environmental Metagenomics
8.3 Clinical Diagnostic Metagenomics
8.4 Drug Discovery Metagenomics
8.5 Soil Microbiome
8.6 Industrial Applications
8.7 Others
9 GLOBAL METAGENOMIC SEQUENCINGMARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
9.1 Overview
9.2 North America
9.2.1 U.S.
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 U.K.
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 Japan
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Brazil
9.5.2 Argentina
9.6 Rest of the World
10 GLOBAL METAGENOMIC SEQUENCING MARKET COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
10.1 Overview
10.2 Company Market Share
10.3 Vendor Landscape
10.4 Key Development Strategies
11 COMPANY PROFILES
11.1 Illumina
11.1.1 Overview
11.1.2 Financial Performance
11.1.3 Product Outlook
11.1.4 Key Developments
11.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific
11.2.1 Overview
11.2.2 Financial Performance
11.2.3 Product Outlook
11.2.4 Key Developments
11.3 Pacific Biosciences of California
11.3.1 Overview
11.3.2 Financial Performance
11.3.3 Product Outlook
11.3.4 Key Developments
11.4 Qiagen
11.4.1 Overview
11.4.2 Financial Performance
11.4.3 Product Outlook
11.4.4 Key Developments
11.5 BGI
11.5.1 Overview
11.5.2 Financial Performance
11.5.3 Product Outlook
11.5.4 Key Developments
11.6 Perkinelmer
11.6.1 Overview
11.6.2 Financial Performance
11.6.3 Product Outlook
11.6.4 Key Developments
11.7 Oxford Nanopore Technologies
11.7.1 Overview
11.7.2 Financial Performance
11.7.3 Product Outlook
11.7.4 Key Developments
11.8 Eurofins Genomics
11.8.1 Overview
11.8.2 Financial Performance
11.8.3 Product Outlook
11.8.4 Key Developments
11.9 Gatc Biotech.
11.9.1 Overview
11.9.2 Financial Performance
11.9.3 Product Outlook
11.9.4 Key Developments
11.10 Macrogen
11.10.1 Overview
11.10.2 Financial Performance
11.10.3 Product Outlook
11.10.4 Key Developments
12 Appendix
12.1 Related Reports
