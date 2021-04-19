Big Data as a Service Market Growth, Trends, Scope, Competitor Analysis and Forecast 2020 to 2025

Big Data as a Service Market to reach USD 27.93 billion by 2025.Global Big Data as a Service Market valued approximately USD 3.13 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 31.52% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The extensive growth of data and growing demand of real time data analytics are the major drivers prevailing in the big data as a service market. Global big data as a service market is primarily driven by the increasing requirement of structured data for analysis which helps the organizations to achieve their goals or targets and grow at a faster pace with then changing environment. The major restraining factor in big data as a service market are lack of skilled professionals and complexity associated with the projects.

Increasing demand for the advanced analytics and data warehousing solutions is the opportunity for the big data as a service market. Big data as a service is a term typically used to refer to services that offer analysis of large or complex data sets, usually over the Internet, as cloud hosted services. Similar types of services include software as a service or infrastructure as a service, where specific big data as a service options are used to help businesses critical situations. Big data helps the organizations to create new growth opportunities and entirely new categories of companies that can combine and analyze industry data. Big data also understands and optimizes business processes. Retailers can easily optimize their stock based on predictive models generated from the social media data.

The regional analysis of Big Data as a Service Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution Type:

*Hadoop as a service

*Data as a Service

*Data Analytics as a Service

By Deployment Model:

*Public Cloud

*Private Cloud

*Hybrid Cloud

By End -User:

*Telecom and IT

*Energy and Power

*BFSI

*Healthcare

*Retail

*Manufacturing

*Others

By Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

*Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include IBM Corporations, Microsoft Corporations, Oracle Corporations, SAP SE, Hewlett-Packard Company, Cisco System Inc., SAS Institute, Information Builders Inc., Accenture PLC, Thoughtspot Inc., Datastax Inc., Alteryx Ltd., Atscale Inc., Opera Solutions LLC, Guavus Inc.and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Big Data as a Service Market in Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Big Data as a Service, by Solution Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Big Data as a Service, by Deployment Model, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Big Data as a Service, by End User,2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.4. Big Data as a Service, by Regional Analysis,2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Big Data as a Service Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Big Data as a Service Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Big Data as a Service Industry Analysis

4.1. Porterâ€™s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porterâ€™s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Big Data as a Service, by Solution Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Big Data as a Service, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Hadoop as a service

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Data as a service

