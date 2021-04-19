Password Management Market Research Analysis with Trends, Challenges and Opportunities to 2025

Password Management Market valued approximately USD 400 Million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The key factor which gives growth the market is growing adoption of password management solutions by small and medium organization. Furthermore, rising strict compliance, is encouraging application of these solutions among various end users across the globe. However, till now, success of password self-service projects is low among various end-users is a major concern among major market players.

Password management is not only used by enterprises, but also it is helpful for individual users like a security tool for their devices and accounts. Similarly, it is largely used by various end users to secure, monitor, manage, and audit the activities connected with privileged accounts. Now a day cyberattacks appear to become more prevalent and far reaching in their damage, further it is required for individuals and also for organizations to protect their data. Ability to transfer customer data, client files, medical records, employee files, financial records, and other valuable and sensitive information has enhanced the legal risks.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10013456

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

*Self-Service Password Reset

*Privileged User Password Management

By Access:

*Desktop

*Mobile Devices

*Voice Enabled Password Reset

By Deployment:

*On-Premise

*Hosted

By Industry vertical:

*BFSI

*Telecom & IT

*Energy, Oil & Gas

*Public Sector & utilities

*Manufacturing

*Education

*Healthcare

*Retail & Wholesale Distribution

*Others

By Regions:

*North America

o U.S.

o Canada

*Europe

o UK

o Germany

*Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

*Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

*Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Avaiter, Ca Technologies, Courion Corporation, Hitachi ID Systems, IBM, Netiq, Dell Sonicwall, Fastpass Corp, Microsoft, and Sailpoint Technologies. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Password Management Market in Market Study:

*Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

*Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

*Venture capitalists

*Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

*Third-party knowledge providers

*Investment bankers

*Investors

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10013456

Chapter 1. Global Password Management Market Definition and Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global Password Management Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porterâ€™s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Password Management Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Password Management Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Self-Service Password Reset

5.3.1.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Privileged User Password Management

5.3.2.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Global Password Management Market, by Access

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Password Management Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Desktop

6.3.1.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.1.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. Mobile Devices

6.3.2.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3. Voice Enabled Password Reset

6.3.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609