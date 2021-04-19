Account Reconciliation Software Market Expected to Expand at a High CAGR By End of 2025

The Account Reconciliation Software Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Account Reconciliation Software market are increasing requirement for standardized activities in bank and growing implementation of customer-centric banking solutions. Growing adoption of automated banking solutions due to high quality and reduced reconciliation time is supplementing the development of this market. The major restraining factor of global account reconciliation software market are high implementation cost & data security and privacy concern. Reconciliation is an accounting method that uses process information and mathematical methods in order to endorse that number are accurate and in arrangement. The software which help in reducing risk, improving quality and save time through automated operations in accounting is known as account reconciliation software. The major benefits of account reconciliation software market are it eliminates accounting error by reconciliation on monthly basis, it keeps your business deposit correct, it can help to identify bank fees and other hidden expenses that you might not know you are paying and it track all the transactions and reconciling balances each month can keep from having an overdraft or missing a payment.

The regional analysis of Global Account Reconciliation Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to technological advancement and wide scope of improvement in banking and financial sector. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Account Reconciliation Software market due to growing investment by European banks. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing population and necessity for fast & automated banking solution.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Broadridge

• Autorek

• ReconArt

• SmartStream

• Oracle

• SS&C

• Adra

• BlackLine

• Treasury

• Xero

• DataLog

• Cashbook

• Rimilia

• Fiserv

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

. Cloud-based

. On-premises

By Application:

. Banks

. Enterprises

By Regions:

. North America

o U.S.

o Canada

. Europe

o UK

o Germany

. Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

. Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

. Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Account Reconciliation Software Market in Market Study:

. Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

. Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

. Venture capitalists

. Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

. Third-party knowledge providers

. Investment bankers

. Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Account Reconciliation Software Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Account Reconciliation Software Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Account Reconciliation Software Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Account Reconciliation Software Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Account Reconciliation Software Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Account Reconciliation Software Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Account Reconciliation Software Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Account Reconciliation Software Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Cloud Based

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. On-premises

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Account Reconciliation Software Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Key Market Players

