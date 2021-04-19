Corporate Learning Management System Market Share, 2021 Global Industry Growth, Trends, Demands, Business Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Global Corporate LMS Market to reach USD 11.55 billion by 2025.Global Corporate LMS Market valued approximately USD 1.58 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 28.23% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global Corporate LMS market are continuous innovation in E-learning tools, growing emphasis on continuous learning and automating assessment functionalities. Moreover, increasing trend of bring-your-own-devices (BYOD) and enterprise mobility is another major factor that fueling the market growth. The major restraining factor of global corporate LMS market are technical constraint to implement LMS and low motivation & engagement by organization. Corporate learning management system (LMS) is a system which is preferred by companies to educate their employees. It provides various online material so that it can easily manage employees progress as well as monitor their performance. It can analyses skill gap analysis with providing pre-testing. There are many benefits of corporate LMS such as it organizes e-learning content in one location, it provides unlimited access to eLearning materials, it can easily track learner progress and performance, it reduces learning and development costs and it keep organization up-to-date with compliance regulations.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10057091

The regional analysis of Global Corporate LMS Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share in 2018 owing to technological advancements. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global corporate LMS market. Asia Pacific also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing adoption of LMS solutions and regional presence of major IT companies.

The major market player included in this report are:

• Cornerstone OnDemand

• Oracle

• SAP

• Skillsoft

• Aptara

• Articulate

• City & Guild Group

• Desire2Learn

• Docebo

• Saba Software

• Schoology

• Tata Interactive Systems

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

. Solutions

. Services

By Delivery Mode:

. Distance Learning

. Instructor Led Training

. Blended Learning

By Deployment Type:

. On-premises

. Cloud-based

By Vertical:

. Software & Technology

. Healthcare

. Retail

. BFSI

. Manufacturing

. Government & Defense

By Regions:

. North America

o U.S.

o Canada

. Europe

o UK

o Germany

. Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

. Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

. Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Corporate LMS Market in Market Study:

. Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

. Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

. Venture capitalists

. Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

. Third-party knowledge providers

. Investment bankers

. Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Corporate LMS Market, by Component, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Corporate LMS Market, by Delivery Mode, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Corporate LMS Market, by Deployment Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.4. Corporate LMS Market, by Vertical, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.5. Corporate LMS Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Corporate LMS Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Corporate LMS Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Corporate LMS Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

