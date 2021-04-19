Private Tutoring Market Projected to Register 9.1% CAGR to 2026 | Ambow Education, New Oriental, TAL Education

Global Private Tutoring Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

Private Tutoring has been defined in various ways. Tutoring primarily refers to. “extra lessons after school”.

According to this study, over the next five years the Private Tutoring market will register a 9.1%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 269.3 million by 2020, from $ 190.2 million in 2019. Specially this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Private Tutoring business, shared in Chapter 3.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013924622/sample

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Ambow Education, New Oriental, TAL Education, Xueda Education, American Tutor, TutorZ, Chegg.com, Eduboard, Manhattan Review, ITutorGroup, MindLaunch, MandarinRocks, Web International English, Kaplan, Brighter Minds Tutoring, EF Education First

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Private Tutoring market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Private Tutoring, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Private Tutoring market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Private Tutoring companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by product type:

Online/E Tutoring

Teaching in Home

Afterschool Cram School

Others

Segmentation by Application:

4-12 Years Old

13-21 Years Old

Others

Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013924622/discount

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global PRIVATE TUTORING market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of PRIVATE TUTORING market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global PRIVATE TUTORING players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the PRIVATE TUTORING with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of PRIVATE TUTORING submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Private Tutoring Key Players

4 Private Tutoring by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9 Key Investors in Private Tutoring

10 Key Players Analysis

10.1 Ambow Education

10.1.1 Ambow Education Company Details

10.1.2 Ambow Education Private Tutoring Product Offered

10.1.3 Ambow Education Private Tutoring Market Size (2021 VS 2026)

10.1.4 Ambow Education Main Business Overview

10.1.5 Ambow Education Latest Developments

10.2 New Oriental

10.2.1 New Oriental Company Details

10.2.2 New Oriental Private Tutoring Product Offered

10.2.3 New Oriental Private Tutoring Market Size (2021 VS 2026)

10.2.4 New Oriental Main Business Overview

10.2.5 New Oriental Latest Developments

10.3 TAL Education

10.3.1 TAL Education Company Details

10.3.2 TAL Education Private Tutoring Product Offered

10.3.3 TAL Education Private Tutoring Market Size (2021 VS 2026)

10.3.4 TAL Education Main Business Overview

10.3.5 TAL Education Latest Developments

10.4 Xueda Education

Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00013924622/buy/3660

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Company Name: ReportsWeb

Website: Reportsweb.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Request for Customization:

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.