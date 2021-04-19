Facility Management Services Market Grow at a CAGR of 5.0% to 2026 | ISS, City Service SE, Cleanhouse, Dussmann Service

Global Facility Management Services Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

Facility management is a profession that encompasses multiple disciplines to ensure functionality of the built environment by integrating people, place, process and technology.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Facility Management Services will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Facility Management Services market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 33480 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Facility Management Services market will register a 5.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 40710 million by 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: ISS, City Service SE, Cleanhouse, Dussmann Service, BNTP, Civinity, Granlund, Cramo, CBRE, Ramirent

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Facility Management Services market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Outsourced FM

In-house FM

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Commercial Buildings

Public Buildings

Residential Buildings

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global FACILITY MANAGEMENT SERVICES market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of FACILITY MANAGEMENT SERVICES market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global FACILITY MANAGEMENT SERVICES players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the FACILITY MANAGEMENT SERVICES with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of FACILITY MANAGEMENT SERVICES submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Facility Management Services by Players

4 Facility Management Services by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Facility Management Services Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

