Global Personal GPS TrackersMarket Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

Market Overview

The global Personal GPS Trackers market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of xx% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD xx million by 2025, from USD xx million in 2019.

The Personal GPS Trackers market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Personal GPS Trackers market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Personal GPS Trackers market has been segmented into

SIM GPS Trackers

SIM Free GPS Trackers

By Application, Personal GPS Trackers has been segmented into:

Children

Adults

The Elderly

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Personal GPS Trackers market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Personal GPS Trackers markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Personal GPS Trackers market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Personal GPS Trackers market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Personal GPS Trackers Market Share Analysis

Personal GPS Trackers competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Personal GPS Trackers sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Personal GPS Trackers sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Personal GPS Trackers are:

Orbocomm

Laipac Technology

Concox Information Technology

Meitrack

Shenzhen Coban Electronics

Queclink

Starcom System

Trackimo

Teltonika

Spark Nano

Jimi Electronic

ARKNAV

Huizhou Great-Will Industrial

Gosafe Company Ltd.

Suntech International

ThinkRace Technology

Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology

Among other players domestic and global, Personal GPS Trackers market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Personal GPS Trackers product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Personal GPS Trackers, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Personal GPS Trackers in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Personal GPS Trackers competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Personal GPS Trackers breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Personal GPS Trackers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Personal GPS Trackers sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Personal GPS Trackers Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Personal GPS Trackers Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 SIM GPS Trackers

1.2.3 SIM Free GPS Trackers

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Personal GPS Trackers Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Children

1.3.3 Adults

1.3.4 The Elderly

1.4 Overview of Global Personal GPS Trackers Market

1.4.1 Global Personal GPS Trackers Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Orbocomm

2.1.1 Orbocomm Details

2.1.2 Orbocomm Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 Orbocomm SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Orbocomm Product and Services

2.1.5 Orbocomm Personal GPS Trackers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Laipac Technology

2.2.1 Laipac Technology Details

2.2.2 Laipac Technology Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Laipac Technology SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Laipac Technology Product and Services

2.2.5 Laipac Technology Personal GPS Trackers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Concox Information Technology

2.3.1 Concox Information Technology Details

2.3.2 Concox Information Technology Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Concox Information Technology SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Concox Information Technology Product and Services

2.3.5 Concox Information Technology Personal GPS Trackers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Meitrack

2.4.1 Meitrack Details

2.4.2 Meitrack Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Meitrack SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Meitrack Product and Services

2.4.5 Meitrack Personal GPS Trackers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Shenzhen Coban Electronics

2.5.1 Shenzhen Coban Electronics Details

2.5.2 Shenzhen Coban Electronics Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Shenzhen Coban Electronics SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Shenzhen Coban Electronics Product and Services

2.5.5 Shenzhen Coban Electronics Personal GPS Trackers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Queclink

2.6.1 Queclink Details

2.6.2 Queclink Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Queclink SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Queclink Product and Services

2.6.5 Queclink Personal GPS Trackers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Starcom System

2.7.1 Starcom System Details

2.7.2 Starcom System Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Starcom System SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Starcom System Product and Services

2.7.5 Starcom System Personal GPS Trackers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Trackimo

2.8.1 Trackimo Details

2.8.2 Trackimo Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Trackimo SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Trackimo Product and Services

2.8.5 Trackimo Personal GPS Trackers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Teltonika

2.9.1 Teltonika Details

2.9.2 Teltonika Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.9.3 Teltonika SWOT Analysis

2.9.4 Teltonika Product and Services

2.9.5 Teltonika Personal GPS Trackers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Spark Nano

2.10.1 Spark Nano Details

2.10.2 Spark Nano Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.10.3 Spark Nano SWOT Analysis

2.10.4 Spark Nano Product and Services

2.10.5 Spark Nano Personal GPS Trackers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Jimi Electronic

2.11.1 Jimi Electronic Details

2.11.2 Jimi Electronic Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.11.3 Jimi Electronic SWOT Analysis

2.11.4 Jimi Electronic Product and Services

2.11.5 Jimi Electronic Personal GPS Trackers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 ARKNAV

2.12.1 ARKNAV Details

2.12.2 ARKNAV Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.12.3 ARKNAV SWOT Analysis

2.12.4 ARKNAV Product and Services

2.12.5 ARKNAV Personal GPS Trackers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Huizhou Great-Will Industrial

2.13.1 Huizhou Great-Will Industrial Details

2.13.2 Huizhou Great-Will Industrial Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.13.3 Huizhou Great-Will Industrial SWOT Analysis

2.13.4 Huizhou Great-Will Industrial Product and Services

2.13.5 Huizhou Great-Will Industrial Personal GPS Trackers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Gosafe Company Ltd.

2.14.1 Gosafe Company Ltd. Details

2.14.2 Gosafe Company Ltd. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.14.3 Gosafe Company Ltd. SWOT Analysis

2.14.4 Gosafe Company Ltd. Product and Services

2.14.5 Gosafe Company Ltd. Personal GPS Trackers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 Suntech International

2.15.1 Suntech International Details

2.15.2 Suntech International Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.15.3 Suntech International SWOT Analysis

2.15.4 Suntech International Product and Services

2.15.5 Suntech International Personal GPS Trackers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 ThinkRace Technology

2.16.1 ThinkRace Technology Details

2.16.2 ThinkRace Technology Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.16.3 ThinkRace Technology SWOT Analysis

2.16.4 ThinkRace Technology Product and Services

2.16.5 ThinkRace Technology Personal GPS Trackers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology

2.17.1 Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Details

2.17.2 Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.17.3 Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology SWOT Analysis

2.17.4 Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Product and Services

2.17.5 Shenzhen Eelink Communication Technology Personal GPS Trackers Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Personal GPS Trackers Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Personal GPS Trackers Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Personal GPS Trackers Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Personal GPS Trackers Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Personal GPS Trackers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Personal GPS Trackers Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Personal GPS Trackers Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Personal GPS Trackers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Personal GPS Trackers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Personal GPS Trackers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Personal GPS Trackers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Personal GPS Trackers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Personal GPS Trackers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Personal GPS Trackers Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Personal GPS Trackers Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Personal GPS Trackers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Personal GPS Trackers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Personal GPS Trackers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Personal GPS Trackers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Personal GPS Trackers Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Personal GPS Trackers Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Personal GPS Trackers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Personal GPS Trackers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Personal GPS Trackers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Personal GPS Trackers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Personal GPS Trackers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Personal GPS Trackers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Personal GPS Trackers Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Personal GPS Trackers Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Personal GPS Trackers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Personal GPS Trackers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Personal GPS Trackers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Personal GPS Trackers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Personal GPS Trackers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Personal GPS Trackers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Personal GPS Trackers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Personal GPS Trackers Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Personal GPS Trackers Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Personal GPS Trackers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Personal GPS Trackers Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Personal GPS Trackers Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country….continued

