Global Automotive Front End Module Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary
Automotive Front End Module is consists of building the automotive front end off line, and installing the entire module as one complete assembly on the vehicle rather than building up the front end vehicle component by component. The Front End Module is the aggregate of components located in its front part which carry out many functions (esthetical, structural, aerodynamically, engine cooling, and safety) and which are preassembled as subassembly ready to be installed into the vehicle. The Front End Module included many components, such as Radiator, Condenser, Core Support, Headlight, Front Grill, Bumpers, Fenders, Crash Management System, and Others.
The global Automotive Front End Module market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
HBPO Group
Magna
Faurecia
Valeo
DENSO
Calsonic Kansei
Hyundai Mobis
SL Corporation
Yinlun
Major applications as follows:
Sedan
SUV
Others
Major Type as follows:
Metal/Plastic Hybrids
Composites
Plastic
Metal
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
