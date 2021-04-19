Global Automotive Forgings Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary

The global Automotive Forgings market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Drop Forging

Bharat Forge

Trenton Forging

CIE Automotive

Walker Forge Tennessee

Akar Tools

SDF Automotive

Kalyani Forge

Accurate Steel Forgings

TSM Forging

HangZhou Allgemein Forging

Major applications as follows:

Crankshafts

Transmission Gears

Bearings

Clutch

Others

Major Type as follows:

Iron

Alloy Steel

Aluminum

Microalloyed Steel

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Automotive Forgings Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Automotive Forgings Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Automotive Forgings Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Automotive Forgings Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Drop Forging

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Drop Forging

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Drop Forging

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Bharat Forge

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Bharat Forge

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Bharat Forge

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 Trenton Forging

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Trenton Forging

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Trenton Forging

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 CIE Automotive

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of CIE Automotive

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of CIE Automotive

3.4.4 Recent Development

3.5 Walker Forge Tennessee

3.5.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Walker Forge Tennessee

3.5.2 Product & Services

3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Walker Forge Tennessee

3.5.4 Recent Development

3.6 Akar Tools

3.6.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Akar Tools

3.6.2 Product & Services

3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Akar Tools

3.6.4 Recent Development

3.7 SDF Automotive

3.7.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of SDF Automotive

3.7.2 Product & Services

3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of SDF Automotive

3.7.4 Recent Development

3.8 Kalyani Forge

3.8.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Kalyani Forge

3.8.2 Product & Services

3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Kalyani Forge

3.8.4 Recent Development

3.9 Accurate Steel Forgings

3.9.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Accurate Steel Forgings

3.9.2 Product & Services

3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Accurate Steel Forgings

3.9.4 Recent Development

3.10 TSM Forging

3.10.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of TSM Forging

3.10.2 Product & Services

3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of TSM Forging

3.11 HangZhou Allgemein Forging

3.11.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of HangZhou Allgemein Forging

3.11.2 Product & Services

3.11.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of HangZhou Allgemein Forging

…continued

