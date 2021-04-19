Data Virtualization Market Size 2021-2026: Industry Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Classification, Growth, Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis and Forecast

Global Data Virtualization Market to reach USD 7.4 billion by 2025.Global Data Virtualization Market valued approximately USD 1.3 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.4% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major driving factor of global Data Virtualization market are focus on reducing infrastructure cost and generation of large amount data. to formulate business strategies, organization need to access large volumes of data stored at heterogeneous source to gain business insights and to enhance decision making process. One of the major restraining factor of global data virtualization are lack of standardization in enterprise data management. Data management is any approach that allows an application to retrieve and manipulate data without requiring technical details about the data such as how it is formatted at source or where it is physically located. There are many advantages of data virtualization such as it access and leverage all information of all information that has value for competitive advantages-enterprise, social and public, agile data provisioning to generate business value externally and internally-by increasing shareability of a data resource across multiple data users and use cases and simplify a faster, easier, more agile and enjoyable data integration experience.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10057094

The regional analysis of Global Data Virtualization Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapid expansion of domestic enterprise and massive growth of data generation from all industries. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global data virtualisation market. North America also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to growing demand for data integration software tools.

The major market player included in this report are:

• IBM Corporation

• SAP SE

• Informatica

• Denodo Technologies

• Oracle

• Tibco Software

• Microsoft Corporation

• SAS Institute

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

. Standalone Software

. Data Integration Software

. Application Tool Solution

By End-User:

. BFSI

. IT & Telecommunication

. Energy & Utilities

. Manufacturing

. Healthcare

. Others

By Regions:

. North America

o U.S.

o Canada

. Europe

o UK

o Germany

. Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

. Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

. Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Data Virtualization Market in Market Study:

. Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

. Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

. Venture capitalists

. Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

. Third-party knowledge providers

. Investment bankers

. Investors

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10057094

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Data Virtualization Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Data Virtualization Market, by End User, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Data Virtualization Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Data Virtualization Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Data Virtualization Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Data Virtualization Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Data Virtualization Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Data Virtualization Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Standalone Software

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Data Integration Software

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609