Global Digital Workplace Market was valued at USD 20.8 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 38.52 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 20.8%.

Digital workplace is the type of corporate tool which bring the concept of aligning technology, business processes, and employees using digital transformation. Digital workplace improves operational efficiencies of the enterprises. Increase in demand for digital workplace in various sectors like Healthcare and Pharmaceutical, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, IT and Telecommunication, and BFSI which is expected to boost the global digital workplace market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Digital-Workplace-Market/request-sample

Increase in digitalization is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global digital workplace market growth. Furthermore, change in working culture and rise in demand for remote working capabilities from employees to maintain work balance which is expected to propel the global digital workplace market growth. Moreover, increase in technological advancements will have the positive impact on global digital workplace market growth. For instance, in February 2020, BlackBerry had launched digital workplace software which is classified into two types On-premise and cloud with threat detection capabilities powered by AI.

However, lack of training and required education among the workforce is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global digital workplace market growth. Also, transformation and integration process related issues will affect the global digital workplace market growth.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Cognizant, Capgemini, Unisys, Citrix, TCS, NTT Data, DXC Technology, BlackBerry, Wipro, and IBM.

Market Taxonomy

By Component

Solution

Services

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

IT and Telecommunication

BFSI

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Get discount on this report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Digital-Workplace-Market/ask-for-discount

Global Digital Workplace Market

1 Introduction

1.1 Objective of the Study

1.2 Market definition

1.3 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Data Mining

2.2 Validation

2.3 Primary Interviews

2.4 List of Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Global Digital Workplaces Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

5 Global Digital Workplaces Market, By Component

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Component

5.2 Global Digital Workplaces Market Share Analysis, By Component

5.3 Global Digital Workplaces Market Size and Forecast, By Component

5.3.1 Solution

5.3.2Services

6 Global Digital Workplaces Market, By Enterprise Size

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Enterprise Size

6.2 Global Digital Workplaces Market Share Analysis, By Enterprise Size

6.3 Global Digital Workplaces Market Size and Forecast, By Enterprise Size

6.3.1 Small and Medium Size Enterprises

6.3.2 Large Enterprises

7 Global Digital Workplaces Market, By Vertical

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Vertical

7.2 Global Digital Workplaces Market Share Analysis, By Vertical

7.3 Global Digital Workplaces Market Size and Forecast, By Vertical

7.3.1 Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

7.3.2 Manufacturing

7.3.3Media & Entertainment

7.3.4IT & Telecommunication

7.3.5BFSI

8 Global Digital Workplaces Market, By Region

8.1 Global Digital Workplaces Market Share Analysis, By Region

8.2 Global Digital Workplaces Market Share Analysis, By Region

8.3 Global Digital Workplaces Market Size and Forecast, By Region

9 North America Digital Workplaces Market Analysis and Forecast (2017 – 2027)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America Digital Workplaces Market Share Analysis, By Component

9.3 North America Digital Workplaces Market Size and Forecast, By Enterprise Size

9.4 North America Digital Workplaces Market Size and Forecast, By Vertical

9.5 North America Digital Workplaces Market Size and Forecast, By Country

9.5.1 U.S.

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico

Buy This Report @ Digital Workplace Market

About Us

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.