Gamma Probe Device Market Highlights On Evolution 2028

Gamma Probe Device Market: Overview

Consequent upon tremendous expansion of gamma detection probe technology for the surgical management of numerous malignancies, the use of gamma probe device continues to rise. First developed some 60 years ago, radioguided surgery has particularly served to make an impact on the surgical management of cancer patients. Specifically, radioguided surgery provides real-time information to the surgeon regarding the location and extent of the disease.

Besides this, radioguided surgery involving a gamma detection probe helps to minimize invasiveness of several diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, while at the same time providing maximum benefit to cancer patients. This involves critical use of gamma probe device for therapeutics.

Clinically, radioguided surgery, including the one with gamma probe involves use of radiation detection probe system for intraoperative detection of radionuclides.

An upcoming research report on the gamma probe device market delves into demand dynamics and growth opportunities to provide valuable insights of the said market for the forecast period between 2018 and 2028. Analysis of the gamma probe device market thus provided here is a valuable guide for market stakeholders to make informed business decisions.

Gamma Probe Device Market: Competitive Landscape

The gamma probe device market finds presence of some top-notch medical device companies, depicting a fairly consolidated vendor landscape. Dilon Technologies Inc., Wake Medical Ltd., Intramedical Imaging LLC, Lake Shore Cryotronics Inc., and Berkeley Nucleonics Corporation are companies that hold sway in this market.

Product launch is another key growth strategy observed in the gamma probe device market. For example, in July 2016, Dilon Technologies introduced the latest generation of Navigator system for sentinel lymph node biopsy. The newest generation of Navigator system is completely wireless, reliable for long use, simple to operate, and probes can be sterilized with major sterilization methods.

Besides this, Dilon Technologies committed to provide full service support to existing Navigator GPS in the area. This indicates key players are involved in adopting inorganic growth routes too.

Earlier, Dilon Technologies Inc. acquired Navigator gamma probe business segment of RMD Instruments Corp. – an auxiliary of Dynasil Corporation of America, which indicates practices of mergers and acquisitions in the market.

Following the acquisition, Dilon’s moves ahead for its objectives to expand product offerings for both diagnostic and surgical segments of breast imaging.

Gamma Probe Device Market: Key Trends

Primarily, increasing incidence of cancer is predicted to fuel growth of gamma probe device market. According to statistics of the World Cancer Research Fund International, breast cancer tops among the number of cancers in females worldwide, and is second most common type of cancer. High number of cancer cases that now use nuclear medicine for therapeutics is likely to fuel demand for gamma probe devices.

Product innovations is another key factor fuelling the growth of gamma probe device market.

On the flip side, high cost of therapeutics involving gamma probe technique is a restraint to the growth of this market.

Gamma Probe Device Market: Regional Analysis

North America currently commands leading revenue in the gamma probe device market. Factors such as increasing prevalence of cancer, increasing use of nuclear medicines, and continual technological advancements of medical instruments by key players based in the region push North America to the fore.

Europe trails North America in terms of revenue share in the overall gamma probe device market.

Asia Pacific, however, is anticipated to register notable growth in the gamma probe device market over the forecast period. Increasing use of nuclear medicines on account of spurt in advancements of healthcare practices are likely to fuel growth of gamma probe device market in the region.