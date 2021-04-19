PEGylated Proteins Market Dynamics 2021 By JenKem Technology USA, Creative PEGWorks, celares GmbH

PEGylation is the process of covalent and non-covalent attachment of polyethylene glycol polymer chains to molecules, such as a drug, therapeutic protein, or vesicle. PEGylation increases stability and solubility of drug and reduces immunogenicity by altering the electrostatic binding, confirmation, and hydrophobicity of the molecule. A variety of proteins, therapeutic peptides, and small drug molecules have been PEGylated for the improvement or alteration of pharmacokinetic parameters in order to benefit from various consequences.

The PEGylated proteins market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to increase in R&D spending, growth in biologics sector, high prevalence rate of lifestyle diseases, and increase in adoption of protein-based drugs over non-protein-based drugs. However, higher process cost associated with PEGylation and drug failure & recalls are likely to hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The “Global PEGylated Proteins Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of enteral feeding formulas market with detailed market segmentation by product, protein type, application, end user and geography. The global PEGylated proteins market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading enteral feeding formulas market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global PEGylated proteins market is segmented on the basis of product, protein type, application, and end user. Based on product, the market is classified as consumables, and services. The consumables segment is further sub-segmented into pegylation kits and pegylation reagents. On the basis of protein type, the market is classified as colony stimulating factors, interferons, erythropoietin (EPO), recombinant factor viii, monoclonal antibodies, and other proteins. On the basis of application, the market is classified as cancer treatment, hepatitis, chronic kidney disease, hemophilia, multiple sclerosis, gastrointestinal disorder, and other applications. On the basis of end user, the market is classified as pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organization, and academic research institutes.

