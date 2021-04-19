Global Automotive Seat Heater Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary

Automotive seat heater is cushion installed in the automotive seat and can produce heat when energizing. It is composed of heater chip, wiring harness, integrated temperature control module, switches and insurance. The heater chip is usually made of carbon fiber, composite fiber or resistance wire.

The global Automotive Seat Heater market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Gentherm

Kongsberg

I.G.Bauerhin

Panasonic

ACTIVline

Check Corporation

Champion

Seat Comfort Systems

Tachibana

Goldern Time

Hxbest

SET Electronics

Hengfei Electronic

Firsten

Sincer

Langech

Major applications as follows:

MPV

SUV

Sedan

Major Type as follows:

Carbon fiber heater

Composite fiber heater

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Automotive Seat Heater Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Automotive Seat Heater Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Automotive Seat Heater Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Automotive Seat Heater Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Gentherm

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Gentherm

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Gentherm

3.1.4 Recent Development

….. continued

