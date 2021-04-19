Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Automation & control systems

Sensing devices

Antennas/access points

By Application

Yield monitoring

Field mapping

Crop scouting

Weather tracking & forecasting

Irrigation management

Inventory management

Farm labor management

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5524727-global-precision-farming-agriculture-device-market-research-report

By Company

Ag Leader Technology (U.S.)

AgJunction, Inc. (U.S.)

CropMetrics LLC (U.S.)

Trimble, Inc. (U.S.)

AGCO Corporation (U.S.)

Raven Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

Agribotix LLC

Deere and Company

DICKEY-john Corporation

Farmers Edge Inc.

Grownetics, Inc.

Granular, Inc

SST Development Group, Inc.

The Climate Corporation (Monsanto Company)

Topcon Corporation

ALSO READ :https://www.tanews.us/maheshburud5/global_monorail_system_market_2021_covid-19_pandemic_impact

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

ALSO READ :http://industrialautomationengineering.weebly.com/blog/casino-gaming-equipment-market-2021-covid-19-impact-analysis-by-service-type-by-vertical

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Automation & control systems

Figure Automation & control systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Automation & control systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Automation & control systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Automation & control systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Sensing devices

Figure Sensing devices Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Sensing devices Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Sensing devices Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Sensing devices Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Antennas/access points

Figure Antennas/access points Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Antennas/access points Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Antennas/access points Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Antennas/access points Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Yield monitoring

Figure Yield monitoring Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Yield monitoring Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Yield monitoring Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Yield monitoring Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Field mapping

Figure Field mapping Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Field mapping Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Field mapping Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Field mapping Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.3 Crop scouting

Figure Crop scouting Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Crop scouting Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Crop scouting Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Crop scouting Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.4 Weather tracking & forecasting

Figure Weather tracking & forecasting Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Weather tracking & forecasting Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Weather tracking & forecasting Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Weather tracking & forecasting Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.5 Irrigation management

Figure Irrigation management Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Irrigation management Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Irrigation management Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Irrigation management Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.6 Inventory management

Figure Inventory management Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Inventory management Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Inventory management Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Inventory management Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.7 Farm labor management

Figure Farm labor management Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Farm labor management Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Farm labor management Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Farm labor management Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2 Global and Regional Market Size

1.2.1 Global Overview

Figure Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Precision Farming/Agriculture Device Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

..…continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105