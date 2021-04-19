Global Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary

Artificial leather is a material intended to substitute for leather in fields such as upholstery, clothing, footwear and fabrics and other uses where a leather-like finish is desired but the actual material is cost-prohibitive or unsuitable.

The global Automotive PVC Artificial Leather market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Benecke-Kaliko

Kyowa Leather Cloth

CGT

Vulcaflex

Scientex Berhad

Archilles

Mayur Uniquoters

Fujian Polyrech Technology

Wise Star

MarvelVinyls

Super Tannery Limited

Jiangsu Zhongtong Auto Interior Material

HR Polycoats

Longyue Leather

Wellmark

Veekay Polycoats

Xiefu Group

Major applications as follows:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Major Type as follows:

Seats

Door Panel

Instrument Panel

Consoles

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Benecke-Kaliko

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Benecke-Kaliko

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Benecke-Kaliko

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Kyowa Leather Cloth

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Kyowa Leather Cloth

….. continued

