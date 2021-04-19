Global Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary
Artificial leather is a material intended to substitute for leather in fields such as upholstery, clothing, footwear and fabrics and other uses where a leather-like finish is desired but the actual material is cost-prohibitive or unsuitable.
The global Automotive PVC Artificial Leather market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Benecke-Kaliko
Kyowa Leather Cloth
CGT
Vulcaflex
Scientex Berhad
Archilles
Mayur Uniquoters
Fujian Polyrech Technology
Wise Star
MarvelVinyls
Super Tannery Limited
Jiangsu Zhongtong Auto Interior Material
HR Polycoats
Longyue Leather
Wellmark
Veekay Polycoats
Xiefu Group
Major applications as follows:
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Major Type as follows:
Seats
Door Panel
Instrument Panel
Consoles
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Automotive PVC Artificial Leather Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Benecke-Kaliko
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Benecke-Kaliko
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Benecke-Kaliko
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Kyowa Leather Cloth
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Kyowa Leather Cloth
….. continued
