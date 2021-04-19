Global Automotive Powertrain Systems Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary

The powertrain system components such as engine, transmission, drive shafts, differentials and others are used to transform the stored energy into kinetic energy.

The global Automotive Powertrain Systems market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan)

General Motors Company (US)

Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea)

Aisin Seiki (Japan))

Borgwarner (US)

Ford Motor (US)

Delphi Automobile (UK)

Magna Powertrain (US)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

GKN PLC (UK)

Jtekt Corporation (Japan)

ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany).

Major applications as follows:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Major Type as follows:

Engine

Transmission

Differentials

Drive Shafts

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Automotive Powertrain Systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Automotive Powertrain Systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Kilo Units)

Fig Global Automotive Powertrain Systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Automotive Powertrain Systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo Units)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Kilo Units)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Kilo Units)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Kilo Units)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Kilo Units)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Kilo Units)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan)

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan)

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan)

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 General Motors Company (US)

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of General Motors Company (US)

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of General Motors Company (US)

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea)

….. continued

