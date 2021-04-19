Global Automotive Power Steering Gears Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary
The global Automotive Power Steering Gears market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
GKN
Robert Bosch
Nexteer Automotive
Thyssenkrupp
ZF Friedrichshafen
ATS Automation Tooling Systems
JTEKT
Mando
Major applications as follows:
Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCVs)
Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)
Passenger Cars
Major Type as follows:
Hydraulic Power Steering
Electric Power Steering
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
….. continued
