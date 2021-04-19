Global Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary

The global Automotive Parts Remanufacturing market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Andre Niermann (Germany)

ATC Drivetrain Inc. (USA)

ATSCO Remanufacturing Inc. (USA)

BORG Automotive A/S (Denmark)

Cardone Industries, Inc. (USA)

Caterpillar (USA)

Detroit Diesel Remanufacturing LLC (USA)

Genuine Parts Company (USA)

Jasper Engines and Transmissions (USA)

Marshall Engines Inc. (USA)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (USA)

Remy Power Products, LLC (USA)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Standard Motor Products Inc. (USA)

Teamec BVBA (Belgium)

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)

Major applications as follows:

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Car

Major Type as follows:

Transmission

Engine

Gear

Others

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & AfricaTable of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Andre Niermann (Germany)

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Andre Niermann (Germany)

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Andre Niermann (Germany)

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 ATC Drivetrain Inc. (USA)

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of ATC Drivetrain Inc. (USA)

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of ATC Drivetrain Inc. (USA)

3.2.4 Recent Development

….. continued

