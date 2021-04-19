Global Automotive Parts and Components Market Competition, Opportunities and Challenges 2021

Summary
Auto parts and components include bodies, chassis, interiors, exteriors, seating, powertrains, electronics, mirrors, closures, roof systems & modules, etc. All the parts and components are installed in a car to supply the best driving experience.
The global Automotive Parts and Components market will reach Million USD in 2020 with CAGR % 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Robert Bosch
Denso Corp.
Magna International
Continental
ZF Friedrichshafen
Hyundai Mobis
Aisin Seiki
Faurecia
Lear Corp.
Valeo
Delphi Automotive
Yazaki Corp.
Sumitomo Electric
JTEKT Corp.
Thyssenkrupp
Mahle GmbH
Yanfeng Automotive
BASF
Calsonic Kansei Corp.
Toyota Boshoku Corp.
Schaeffler
Panasonic Automotive
Toyoda Gosei
Autoliv
Hitachi Automotive
Gestamp
BorgWarner Inc.
Hyundai-WIA Corp.
Magneti Marelli
Samvardhana Motherson
Major applications as follows:
OEMs
Aftermarket
Major Type as follows:
Driveline & Powertrain
Interiors & Exteriors
Electronics
Bodies & Chassis
Seating
Lighting
Wheel & Tires
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
