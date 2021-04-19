Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Market Size, Segment, Evolution Rate by Type and Application And Forecast 2021-2027 | 3M Company, Arkema Group, Artimelt AG

“
The report titled Global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: 3M Company, Arkema Group, Artimelt AG, Ashland Inc., DowDuPont Inc., H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Huntsman International LLC, Ingredion Incorporated, Mapei SpA, Master Bond Inc., Paramelt BV, Sika AG, Solenis, Emsland Group
Market Segmentation by Product: Rosin Material
Starch Material
Lignin Material
Soy Material
Other Raw Materials
Market Segmentation by Application: Building and Construction
Paper, Board, and Packaging
Healthcare
Personal Care
Woodworking and Joinery
Other
The Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Rosin Material
1.2.3 Starch Material
1.2.4 Lignin Material
1.2.5 Soy Material
1.2.6 Other Raw Materials
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Building and Construction
1.3.3 Paper, Board, and Packaging
1.3.4 Healthcare
1.3.5 Personal Care
1.3.6 Woodworking and Joinery
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Industry Trends
2.4.2 Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Market Drivers
2.4.3 Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Market Challenges
2.4.4 Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Market Restraints
3 Global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales
3.1 Global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 3M Company
12.1.1 3M Company Corporation Information
12.1.2 3M Company Overview
12.1.3 3M Company Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 3M Company Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Products and Services
12.1.5 3M Company Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 3M Company Recent Developments
12.2 Arkema Group
12.2.1 Arkema Group Corporation Information
12.2.2 Arkema Group Overview
12.2.3 Arkema Group Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Arkema Group Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Products and Services
12.2.5 Arkema Group Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Arkema Group Recent Developments
12.3 Artimelt AG
12.3.1 Artimelt AG Corporation Information
12.3.2 Artimelt AG Overview
12.3.3 Artimelt AG Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Artimelt AG Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Products and Services
12.3.5 Artimelt AG Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Artimelt AG Recent Developments
12.4 Ashland Inc.
12.4.1 Ashland Inc. Corporation Information
12.4.2 Ashland Inc. Overview
12.4.3 Ashland Inc. Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Ashland Inc. Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Products and Services
12.4.5 Ashland Inc. Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Ashland Inc. Recent Developments
12.5 DowDuPont Inc.
12.5.1 DowDuPont Inc. Corporation Information
12.5.2 DowDuPont Inc. Overview
12.5.3 DowDuPont Inc. Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 DowDuPont Inc. Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Products and Services
12.5.5 DowDuPont Inc. Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 DowDuPont Inc. Recent Developments
12.6 H.B. Fuller
12.6.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information
12.6.2 H.B. Fuller Overview
12.6.3 H.B. Fuller Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 H.B. Fuller Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Products and Services
12.6.5 H.B. Fuller Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 H.B. Fuller Recent Developments
12.7 Henkel AG & Company KGaA
12.7.1 Henkel AG & Company KGaA Corporation Information
12.7.2 Henkel AG & Company KGaA Overview
12.7.3 Henkel AG & Company KGaA Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Henkel AG & Company KGaA Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Products and Services
12.7.5 Henkel AG & Company KGaA Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Henkel AG & Company KGaA Recent Developments
12.8 Huntsman International LLC
12.8.1 Huntsman International LLC Corporation Information
12.8.2 Huntsman International LLC Overview
12.8.3 Huntsman International LLC Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Huntsman International LLC Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Products and Services
12.8.5 Huntsman International LLC Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Huntsman International LLC Recent Developments
12.9 Ingredion Incorporated
12.9.1 Ingredion Incorporated Corporation Information
12.9.2 Ingredion Incorporated Overview
12.9.3 Ingredion Incorporated Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Ingredion Incorporated Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Products and Services
12.9.5 Ingredion Incorporated Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Ingredion Incorporated Recent Developments
12.10 Mapei SpA
12.10.1 Mapei SpA Corporation Information
12.10.2 Mapei SpA Overview
12.10.3 Mapei SpA Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Mapei SpA Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Products and Services
12.10.5 Mapei SpA Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Mapei SpA Recent Developments
12.11 Master Bond Inc.
12.11.1 Master Bond Inc. Corporation Information
12.11.2 Master Bond Inc. Overview
12.11.3 Master Bond Inc. Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Master Bond Inc. Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Products and Services
12.11.5 Master Bond Inc. Recent Developments
12.12 Paramelt BV
12.12.1 Paramelt BV Corporation Information
12.12.2 Paramelt BV Overview
12.12.3 Paramelt BV Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Paramelt BV Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Products and Services
12.12.5 Paramelt BV Recent Developments
12.13 Sika AG
12.13.1 Sika AG Corporation Information
12.13.2 Sika AG Overview
12.13.3 Sika AG Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Sika AG Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Products and Services
12.13.5 Sika AG Recent Developments
12.14 Solenis
12.14.1 Solenis Corporation Information
12.14.2 Solenis Overview
12.14.3 Solenis Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Solenis Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Products and Services
12.14.5 Solenis Recent Developments
12.15 Emsland Group
12.15.1 Emsland Group Corporation Information
12.15.2 Emsland Group Overview
12.15.3 Emsland Group Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Emsland Group Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Products and Services
12.15.5 Emsland Group Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Production Mode & Process
13.4 Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Sales Channels
13.4.2 Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Distributors
13.5 Bio-Based Adhesives and Sealants Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
