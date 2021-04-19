Global Farm Tractors Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Wheel Tractor

Crawler Tractor

By Application

Harvesting

Haying

Planting & Fertilizing

Plowing & Cultivating

Spraying & Others

By Company

CNH Industrial

Deere

AGCO Corporation

Same Deutz-Fahr

Claas

Kubota

Agri Argo

JCB

ITMCO

MTZ (Minsk)

Mahindra

China YTO

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Wheel Tractor

Figure Wheel Tractor Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Wheel Tractor Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Wheel Tractor Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Wheel Tractor Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Crawler Tractor

Figure Crawler Tractor Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Crawler Tractor Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Crawler Tractor Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Crawler Tractor Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Harvesting

Figure Harvesting Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Harvesting Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Harvesting Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Harvesting Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Haying

Figure Haying Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Haying Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Haying Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Haying Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.3 Planting & Fertilizing

Figure Planting & Fertilizing Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Planting & Fertilizing Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Planting & Fertilizing Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Planting & Fertilizing Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.4 Plowing & Cultivating

Figure Plowing & Cultivating Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Plowing & Cultivating Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Plowing & Cultivating Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Plowing & Cultivating Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.5 Spraying & Others

Figure Spraying & Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Spraying & Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Spraying & Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Spraying & Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2 Global and Regional Market Size

1.2.1 Global Overview

Figure Global Farm Tractors Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Farm Tractors Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Farm Tractors Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Global Farm Tractors Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2 Market by Region

1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Farm Tractors Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Asia-Pacific Farm Tractors Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Asia-Pacific Farm Tractors Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Asia-Pacific Farm Tractors Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.2 North America

Figure North America Farm Tractors Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure North America Farm Tractors Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure North America Farm Tractors Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure North America Farm Tractors Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.3 Europe

Figure Europe Farm Tractors Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Europe Farm Tractors Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Europe Farm Tractors Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Europe Farm Tractors Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.4 South America

Figure South America Farm Tractors Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure South America Farm Tractors Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure South America Farm Tractors Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure South America Farm Tractors Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa

..…continued.

