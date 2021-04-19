Global Farm Tractors Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Wheel Tractor
Crawler Tractor
By Application
Harvesting
Haying
Planting & Fertilizing
Plowing & Cultivating
Spraying & Others
By Company
CNH Industrial
Deere
AGCO Corporation
Same Deutz-Fahr
Claas
Kubota
Agri Argo
JCB
ITMCO
MTZ (Minsk)
Mahindra
China YTO
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Wheel Tractor
Figure Wheel Tractor Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Wheel Tractor Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Wheel Tractor Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Wheel Tractor Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Crawler Tractor
Figure Crawler Tractor Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Crawler Tractor Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Crawler Tractor Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Crawler Tractor Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Harvesting
Figure Harvesting Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Harvesting Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Harvesting Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Harvesting Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Haying
Figure Haying Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Haying Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Haying Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Haying Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.3 Planting & Fertilizing
Figure Planting & Fertilizing Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Planting & Fertilizing Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Planting & Fertilizing Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Planting & Fertilizing Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.4 Plowing & Cultivating
Figure Plowing & Cultivating Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Plowing & Cultivating Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Plowing & Cultivating Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Plowing & Cultivating Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.5 Spraying & Others
Figure Spraying & Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Spraying & Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Spraying & Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Spraying & Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
Figure Global Farm Tractors Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Farm Tractors Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Farm Tractors Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Global Farm Tractors Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2 Market by Region
1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Farm Tractors Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Asia-Pacific Farm Tractors Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Asia-Pacific Farm Tractors Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Asia-Pacific Farm Tractors Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.2 North America
Figure North America Farm Tractors Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure North America Farm Tractors Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure North America Farm Tractors Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure North America Farm Tractors Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.3 Europe
Figure Europe Farm Tractors Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Europe Farm Tractors Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Europe Farm Tractors Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Europe Farm Tractors Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.4 South America
Figure South America Farm Tractors Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure South America Farm Tractors Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure South America Farm Tractors Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure South America Farm Tractors Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa
..…continued.
