Coal-Workers’ Pneumoconiosis Drug Market Trends by Key Players, End User, Demand, Analysis Growth and Forecast 2028

Global coal-workers’ pneumoconiosis drug market is growing at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of black lung disease, increasing mining activities, increasing research and development expenses, and rising healthcare expenditures are some factors fueling the market growth.

The key market players in the global coal-workers’ pneumoconiosis drug market are Abbott, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, AstraZeneca, Medtronic, Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk A/S, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc, Gilead Sciences, Inc among others

According to National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health in July 2018, more than 10 percent of coal miners of America with 25 or more years of experience have coal workers’ pneumoconiosis (CWP), the highest rate recorded in two decades.

Increasing prevalence of black lung disease is driving the market growth

Increasing mining activities is boosting the market growth

Increasing research and development expenses is accelerating the market growth

Rising healthcare expenditures is also enhancing the market growth

Lack of awareness amongst coal-workers is hindering the market growth

Limited availability of medicinal treatment options is restraining the market growth

High cost of surgery mainly the lung transplantation is hampering the market growth

By Types (Simple Coal Worker’s Pneumoconiosis (SCWP) and Complicated Coal Worker’s Pneumoconiosis (CCWP))

Drugs Class (Inhaled medication, Anti-biotics, Corticosteroids, Vaccine and Others)

Diagnosis (X-Ray, CT Scan, and Pulmonary Function Test )

Treatment (Medication, Oxygen Therapy, Vaccination, Pulmonary Rehabilitation, Lung Transplant and Others)

Route of Administration (Oral, Inhalation and Others)

Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy)

In March 2019, AstraZeneca received Orphan Drug designation from The U.S FDA for saracatinib, a potential new medicine for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a type of lung disease. This designation enables the company to receive financial incentives such as an extended period of exclusivity

In March 2018, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH received Fast Track designation from the U.S FDA for nintedanib for the treatment of systemic sclerosis with associated interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD). This designation will help the company for the early approval of nintedanid

