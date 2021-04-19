Global Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Sprinkler
Drip
Central Pivot
Lateral Move
By Application
Agriculture
Landscape
Greenhouse
Nursery
Others
By Company
Jain Irrigation Systems
Lindsay Corporation
Mahindra EPC Irrigation
Nelson Irrigation Corporation
Netafim
Rain Bird Corporation
Rivulis Irrigation
T-L Irrigation
The Toro Company
Valmont Industries
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Sprinkler
Figure Sprinkler Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Sprinkler Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
1.1.2.2 Drip
Figure Drip Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Drip Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
1.1.2.3 Central Pivot
Figure Central Pivot Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Central Pivot Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
1.1.2.4 Lateral Move
Figure Lateral Move Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Lateral Move Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Agriculture
Figure Agriculture Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Agriculture Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
1.1.3.2 Landscape
Figure Landscape Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Landscape Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
1.1.3.3 Greenhouse
Figure Greenhouse Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Greenhouse Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
1.1.3.4 Nursery
Figure Nursery Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Nursery Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
1.1.3.5 Others
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
Figure Global Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
1.2.2 Market by Region
1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Asia-Pacific Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
1.2.2.2 North America
Figure North America Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure North America Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
1.2.2.3 Europe
Figure Europe Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Europe Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
1.2.2.4 South America
Figure South America Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure South America Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa
Figure Middle East & Africa Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Middle East & Africa Micro and Mechanized Irrigation Systems Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
2 Global and Regional Market by Company
2.1 Global
2.1.1 Global Sales by Company
Table Global Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
2.1.2 Global Price by Company
2.2 Asia-Pacific
2.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sales by Company
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
2.2.2 Asia-Pacific Price by Company
2.3 North America
2.3.1 North America Sales by Company
Table North America Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020
Table North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020
Figure North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020
2.3.2 North America Price by Company
2.4 Europe
..…continued.
