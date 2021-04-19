Medical Gas and Equipment Market Size, Share, Healthy Growth, Trends, Industry Outlook, Region-Forecasts Report 2027| Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., The Linde Group

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Medical Gas and Equipment market is exhaustively researched and analyzed in the report to help market players to improve their business tactics and ensure long-term success. The authors of the report have used easy-to-understand language and uncomplicated statistical images but provided thorough information and detailed data on the global Medical Gas and Equipment market. The report equips players with useful information and suggests result-oriented ideas to gain a competitive edge in the global Medical Gas and Equipment market. It shows how different players are competing in the global Medical Gas and Equipment market and discusses about strategies they are using to distinguish themselves from other participants.

The researchers have provided quantitative and qualitative analysis along with absolute dollar opportunity assessment in the report. Additionally, the report offers Porters Five Forces analysis and PESTLE analysis for more detailed comparisons and other important studies. Each section of the report has something valuable to offer to players for improving their gross margin, sales and marketing strategy, and profit margins. Using the report as a tool for gaining insightful market analysis, players can identify the much needed changes in their operation and improve their approach to doing business. Furthermore, they will be able to give a tough competition to other players of the global Medical Gas and Equipment market while identifying key growth pockets.

Each company assessed in the report is studied in relation to various factors such as product and application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and recent developments. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on strategies that leading players are banking on to maintain their dominance in the global Medical Gas and Equipment market. It shows how the market competition will change in the next few years and how players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Medical Gas and Equipment Market Research Report: Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., The Linde Group, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp., SOL-SpA, Air Liquide, Praxair, Inc., Atlas Copco, Messer Group, GCE Holding AB

Global Medical Gas and Equipment Market by Type: Oxygen, Nitrous Oxide, Carbon Dioxide, Gas Mixture, Vacuum System, Others

Global Medical Gas and Equipment Market by Application: Hospital, Home Healthcare

The analysts authoring the report have segmented the global Medical Gas and Equipment market according to product, application, and region. All of the segments are deeply researched about with heavy emphasis on their CAGR, market size, growth potential, market share, and other vital factors. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to focus on lucrative areas of the global Medical Gas and Equipment market. The regional analysis will help players to strengthen their footing in key regional markets. It brings to light untapped growth opportunities in regional markets and how they can be capitalized on during the course of the forecast period.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Medical Gas and Equipment market?

What will be the size of the global Medical Gas and Equipment market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Medical Gas and Equipment market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Medical Gas and Equipment market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Medical Gas and Equipment market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Oxygen

1.2.3 Nitrous Oxide

1.2.4 Carbon Dioxide

1.2.5 Gas Mixture

1.2.6 Vacuum System

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Home Healthcare

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Medical Gas and Equipment Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Medical Gas and Equipment Industry Trends

2.5.1 Medical Gas and Equipment Market Trends

2.5.2 Medical Gas and Equipment Market Drivers

2.5.3 Medical Gas and Equipment Market Challenges

2.5.4 Medical Gas and Equipment Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Medical Gas and Equipment Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Medical Gas and Equipment Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Medical Gas and Equipment by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Medical Gas and Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Medical Gas and Equipment as of 2020)

3.4 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Medical Gas and Equipment Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Medical Gas and Equipment Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Medical Gas and Equipment Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Medical Gas and Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Medical Gas and Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Medical Gas and Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Medical Gas and Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Medical Gas and Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Medical Gas and Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Medical Gas and Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Medical Gas and Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Medical Gas and Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Medical Gas and Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Medical Gas and Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Medical Gas and Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Medical Gas and Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Medical Gas and Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Medical Gas and Equipment Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Medical Gas and Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Medical Gas and Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Medical Gas and Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Medical Gas and Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Medical Gas and Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Medical Gas and Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Medical Gas and Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Medical Gas and Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Medical Gas and Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Medical Gas and Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Medical Gas and Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Medical Gas and Equipment Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Medical Gas and Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Medical Gas and Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Medical Gas and Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Medical Gas and Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Medical Gas and Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Medical Gas and Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Medical Gas and Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Medical Gas and Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Medical Gas and Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Medical Gas and Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Medical Gas and Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Medical Gas and Equipment Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Medical Gas and Equipment Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Medical Gas and Equipment Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Medical Gas and Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Medical Gas and Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Medical Gas and Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Medical Gas and Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Medical Gas and Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Medical Gas and Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Medical Gas and Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Medical Gas and Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Medical Gas and Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Medical Gas and Equipment Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Medical Gas and Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Medical Gas and Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Gas and Equipment Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Gas and Equipment Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Gas and Equipment Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Gas and Equipment Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Gas and Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Gas and Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Medical Gas and Equipment Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Gas and Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Gas and Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Medical Gas and Equipment Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Gas and Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Gas and Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

11.1.1 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Corporation Information

11.1.2 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Overview

11.1.3 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Medical Gas and Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Medical Gas and Equipment Products and Services

11.1.5 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Medical Gas and Equipment SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Recent Developments

11.2 The Linde Group

11.2.1 The Linde Group Corporation Information

11.2.2 The Linde Group Overview

11.2.3 The Linde Group Medical Gas and Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 The Linde Group Medical Gas and Equipment Products and Services

11.2.5 The Linde Group Medical Gas and Equipment SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 The Linde Group Recent Developments

11.3 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp.

11.3.1 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. Corporation Information

11.3.2 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. Overview

11.3.3 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. Medical Gas and Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. Medical Gas and Equipment Products and Services

11.3.5 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. Medical Gas and Equipment SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp. Recent Developments

11.4 SOL-SpA

11.4.1 SOL-SpA Corporation Information

11.4.2 SOL-SpA Overview

11.4.3 SOL-SpA Medical Gas and Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 SOL-SpA Medical Gas and Equipment Products and Services

11.4.5 SOL-SpA Medical Gas and Equipment SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 SOL-SpA Recent Developments

11.5 Air Liquide

11.5.1 Air Liquide Corporation Information

11.5.2 Air Liquide Overview

11.5.3 Air Liquide Medical Gas and Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Air Liquide Medical Gas and Equipment Products and Services

11.5.5 Air Liquide Medical Gas and Equipment SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Air Liquide Recent Developments

11.6 Praxair, Inc.

11.6.1 Praxair, Inc. Corporation Information

11.6.2 Praxair, Inc. Overview

11.6.3 Praxair, Inc. Medical Gas and Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Praxair, Inc. Medical Gas and Equipment Products and Services

11.6.5 Praxair, Inc. Medical Gas and Equipment SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Praxair, Inc. Recent Developments

11.7 Atlas Copco

11.7.1 Atlas Copco Corporation Information

11.7.2 Atlas Copco Overview

11.7.3 Atlas Copco Medical Gas and Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Atlas Copco Medical Gas and Equipment Products and Services

11.7.5 Atlas Copco Medical Gas and Equipment SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Atlas Copco Recent Developments

11.8 Messer Group

11.8.1 Messer Group Corporation Information

11.8.2 Messer Group Overview

11.8.3 Messer Group Medical Gas and Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Messer Group Medical Gas and Equipment Products and Services

11.8.5 Messer Group Medical Gas and Equipment SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Messer Group Recent Developments

11.9 GCE Holding AB

11.9.1 GCE Holding AB Corporation Information

11.9.2 GCE Holding AB Overview

11.9.3 GCE Holding AB Medical Gas and Equipment Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 GCE Holding AB Medical Gas and Equipment Products and Services

11.9.5 GCE Holding AB Medical Gas and Equipment SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 GCE Holding AB Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Medical Gas and Equipment Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Medical Gas and Equipment Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Medical Gas and Equipment Production Mode & Process

12.4 Medical Gas and Equipment Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Medical Gas and Equipment Sales Channels

12.4.2 Medical Gas and Equipment Distributors

12.5 Medical Gas and Equipment Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

