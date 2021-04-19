Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027| Halliburton, Nabors Industries, Schlumberger Limited

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) market is exhaustively researched and analyzed in the report to help market players to improve their business tactics and ensure long-term success. The authors of the report have used easy-to-understand language and uncomplicated statistical images but provided thorough information and detailed data on the global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) market. The report equips players with useful information and suggests result-oriented ideas to gain a competitive edge in the global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) market. It shows how different players are competing in the global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) market and discusses about strategies they are using to distinguish themselves from other participants.

The researchers have provided quantitative and qualitative analysis along with absolute dollar opportunity assessment in the report. Additionally, the report offers Porters Five Forces analysis and PESTLE analysis for more detailed comparisons and other important studies. Each section of the report has something valuable to offer to players for improving their gross margin, sales and marketing strategy, and profit margins. Using the report as a tool for gaining insightful market analysis, players can identify the much needed changes in their operation and improve their approach to doing business. Furthermore, they will be able to give a tough competition to other players of the global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) market while identifying key growth pockets.

Each company assessed in the report is studied in relation to various factors such as product and application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and recent developments. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on strategies that leading players are banking on to maintain their dominance in the global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) market. It shows how the market competition will change in the next few years and how players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Market Research Report: Halliburton, Nabors Industries, Schlumberger Limited, MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc., Weatherford International plc

Global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Market by Type: Rotor, Stator

Global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Market by Application: Onshore, Offshore

The analysts authoring the report have segmented the global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) market according to product, application, and region. All of the segments are deeply researched about with heavy emphasis on their CAGR, market size, growth potential, market share, and other vital factors. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to focus on lucrative areas of the global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) market. The regional analysis will help players to strengthen their footing in key regional markets. It brings to light untapped growth opportunities in regional markets and how they can be capitalized on during the course of the forecast period.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) market?

What will be the size of the global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Rotor

1.2.3 Stator

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Onshore

1.3.3 Offshore

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Industry Trends

2.4.2 Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Market Drivers

2.4.3 Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Market Challenges

2.4.4 Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Market Restraints

3 Global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Sales

3.1 Global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Halliburton

12.1.1 Halliburton Corporation Information

12.1.2 Halliburton Overview

12.1.3 Halliburton Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Halliburton Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Products and Services

12.1.5 Halliburton Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Halliburton Recent Developments

12.2 Nabors Industries

12.2.1 Nabors Industries Corporation Information

12.2.2 Nabors Industries Overview

12.2.3 Nabors Industries Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Nabors Industries Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Products and Services

12.2.5 Nabors Industries Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Nabors Industries Recent Developments

12.3 Schlumberger Limited

12.3.1 Schlumberger Limited Corporation Information

12.3.2 Schlumberger Limited Overview

12.3.3 Schlumberger Limited Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Schlumberger Limited Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Products and Services

12.3.5 Schlumberger Limited Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Schlumberger Limited Recent Developments

12.4 MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc.

12.4.1 MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc. Corporation Information

12.4.2 MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc. Overview

12.4.3 MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc. Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc. Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Products and Services

12.4.5 MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc. Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc. Recent Developments

12.5 Weatherford International plc

12.5.1 Weatherford International plc Corporation Information

12.5.2 Weatherford International plc Overview

12.5.3 Weatherford International plc Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Weatherford International plc Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Products and Services

12.5.5 Weatherford International plc Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Weatherford International plc Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Distributors

13.5 Positive Displacement Motors (PDM) Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

