Online Panel Research in India – Case Studies, Social Research Survey, Social Research Methods in Market Xcel Data Matrix Pvt. Ltd.

Online Panel Research at Market Xcel

The scope of research through internet is growing at a breakneck speed in India. Market Xcel’s actively managed proprietary panel (called Xcel-Online Surveys) provides the industry with credible, quality & actionable data. Xcel-Online Surveys creates and maintains this environment by implementing our quality control standards and employing a dedicated panel management team that is solely focused on the development of a community of active, engaged and genuine respondents.

The Theory of Member Recruitment

Online Panel Research in India
  • Dual double Opt-in: Choice between e-mail and Mobile Phone
  • Exclusive use for market research industry
  • Extensive profiling
  • 92-95% of the panel recruitment done online through following sources, thus providing clients access to active internet population
  • Banners
  • Referrals
  • Affiliate Programs
  • In-person recruitment for tough target groups like teens, physicians, IT/C-level professionals
The Intelligence of Quality & Online Panel Management
  • Actively managed by a dedicated panel management team
  • Real-time incentives to survey respondents
  • Compliance with ICC/ESOMAR International Code of Marketing and Social Practices and Market Research Society of India
  • Strict, ongoing quality control practices to identify and remove questionable bad data
  • Duplicate email & username checks upon registration
  • Mobile Phone number check upon registration
  • Security code (Captcha) at registration to prevent fraudulent/ automated registration to the panel
  • Conduct ‘trap’ surveys to spot dishonest respondents

