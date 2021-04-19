Online Panel Research in India – Case Studies, Social Research Survey, Social Research Methods in Market Xcel Data Matrix Pvt. Ltd.

Online Panel Research at Market Xcel

The scope of research through internet is growing at a breakneck speed in India. Market Xcel’s actively managed proprietary panel (called Xcel-Online Surveys) provides the industry with credible, quality & actionable data. Xcel-Online Surveys creates and maintains this environment by implementing our quality control standards and employing a dedicated panel management team that is solely focused on the development of a community of active, engaged and genuine respondents.

The Theory of Member Recruitment

Online Panel Research in India

Dual double Opt-in: Choice between e-mail and Mobile Phone

Exclusive use for market research industry

Extensive profiling

92-95% of the panel recruitment done online through following sources, thus providing clients access to active internet population

Banners

Referrals

Affiliate Programs

In-person recruitment for tough target groups like teens, physicians, IT/C-level professionals

The Intelligence of Quality & Online Panel Management

Actively managed by a dedicated panel management team

Real-time incentives to survey respondents

Compliance with ICC/ESOMAR International Code of Marketing and Social Practices and Market Research Society of India

Strict, ongoing quality control practices to identify and remove questionable bad data

Duplicate email & username checks upon registration

Mobile Phone number check upon registration

Security code (Captcha) at registration to prevent fraudulent/ automated registration to the panel

Conduct ‘trap’ surveys to spot dishonest respondents

