Online Panel Research in India – Case Studies, Social Research Survey, Social Research Methods in Market Xcel Data Matrix Pvt. Ltd.

The scope of research through internet is growing at a breakneck speed in India. Market Xcel’s actively managed proprietary panel (called Xcel-Online Surveys) provides the industry with credible, quality & actionable data. Xcel-Online Surveys creates and maintains this environment by implementing our quality control standards and employing a dedicated panel management team that is solely focused on the development of a community of active, engaged and genuine respondents.
The Theory of Member Recruitment
Online Panel Research in India
- Dual double Opt-in: Choice between e-mail and Mobile Phone
- Exclusive use for market research industry
- Extensive profiling
- 92-95% of the panel recruitment done online through following sources, thus providing clients access to active internet population
- Banners
- Referrals
- Affiliate Programs
- In-person recruitment for tough target groups like teens, physicians, IT/C-level professionals
The Intelligence of Quality & Online Panel Management
- Actively managed by a dedicated panel management team
- Real-time incentives to survey respondents
- Compliance with ICC/ESOMAR International Code of Marketing and Social Practices and Market Research Society of India
- Strict, ongoing quality control practices to identify and remove questionable bad data
- Duplicate email & username checks upon registration
- Mobile Phone number check upon registration
- Security code (Captcha) at registration to prevent fraudulent/ automated registration to the panel
- Conduct ‘trap’ surveys to spot dishonest respondents
