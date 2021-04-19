Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Biofungicide
Bioinsecticide
Bioherbicide
Others
By Application
Fruit and Vegetables
Cereals and Pulses
Other Crops
By Company
BASF SE
Bayer Crop Science AG
The Dow Chemical
Novozymes
Syngenta
FMC Corporation
DuPont
Monsanto
Marrone Bio Innovations
Valent BioSciences
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Biofungicide
Figure Biofungicide Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Biofungicide Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Biofungicide Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Biofungicide Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Bioinsecticide
Figure Bioinsecticide Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Bioinsecticide Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Bioinsecticide Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Bioinsecticide Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Bioherbicide
Figure Bioherbicide Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Bioherbicide Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Bioherbicide Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Bioherbicide Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.4 Others
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Fruit and Vegetables
Figure Fruit and Vegetables Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Fruit and Vegetables Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Fruit and Vegetables Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Fruit and Vegetables Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Cereals and Pulses
Figure Cereals and Pulses Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Cereals and Pulses Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Cereals and Pulses Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Cereals and Pulses Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.3 Other Crops
Figure Other Crops Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Other Crops Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Other Crops Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Other Crops Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2 Global and Regional Market Size
1.2.1 Global Overview
Figure Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Global Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2 Market by Region
1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Asia-Pacific Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Asia-Pacific Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Asia-Pacific Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.2 North America
Figure North America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure North America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure North America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure North America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.3 Europe
Figure Europe Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Europe Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Europe Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Europe Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.4 South America
Figure South America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure South America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure South America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure South America Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa
Figure Middle East & Africa Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Middle East & Africa Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Middle East & Africa Biological Crop Protection (Bio-Pesticide) Market Forecast
..…continued.
