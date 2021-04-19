Global Soil Fumigant Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

1, 3-Dichloropropene

Chloropicrin

Methyl Bromide

Metam Sodium

Phosphine

Others

By Application

Cereal Field

Vegetable Field

Others

By Company

Dow

AMVAC

ADAMA Agricultural

FMC Corporation

BASF

DuPont

Syngenta

UPL Group

Detia-Degesch

Ikeda Kogyo

ARKEMA

Chemtura

Eastman

Solvay

ASHTA Chemicals

Jiangsu Shuangling

Dalian Dyechem

Shenyang Fengshou

Jining Shengcheng

Nantong Shizhuang

Limin Chemical

Lianyungang Dead Sea Bromine

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 1, 3-Dichloropropene

Figure 1, 3-Dichloropropene Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure 1, 3-Dichloropropene Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure 1, 3-Dichloropropene Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure 1, 3-Dichloropropene Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Chloropicrin

Figure Chloropicrin Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Chloropicrin Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Chloropicrin Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Chloropicrin Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Methyl Bromide

Figure Methyl Bromide Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Methyl Bromide Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Methyl Bromide Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Methyl Bromide Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.4 Metam Sodium

Figure Metam Sodium Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Metam Sodium Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Metam Sodium Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Metam Sodium Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.5 Phosphine

Figure Phosphine Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Phosphine Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Phosphine Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Phosphine Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.6 Others

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Cereal Field

Figure Cereal Field Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Cereal Field Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Cereal Field Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Cereal Field Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Vegetable Field

Figure Vegetable Field Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Vegetable Field Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Vegetable Field Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Vegetable Field Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.3 Others

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2 Global and Regional Market Size

1.2.1 Global Overview

Figure Global Soil Fumigant Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Soil Fumigant Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Soil Fumigant Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Global Soil Fumigant Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2 Market by Region

1.2.2.1 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Soil Fumigant Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Asia-Pacific Soil Fumigant Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Asia-Pacific Soil Fumigant Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Asia-Pacific Soil Fumigant Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.2 North America

Figure North America Soil Fumigant Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure North America Soil Fumigant Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure North America Soil Fumigant Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure North America Soil Fumigant Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.3 Europe

Figure Europe Soil Fumigant Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Europe Soil Fumigant Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Europe Soil Fumigant Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Europe Soil Fumigant Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.4 South America

Figure South America Soil Fumigant Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure South America Soil Fumigant Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure South America Soil Fumigant Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure South America Soil Fumigant Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.2.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Soil Fumigant Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Middle East & Africa Soil Fumigant Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Middle East & Africa Soil Fumigant Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Middle East & Africa Soil Fumigant Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Global and Regional Market by Company

2.1 Global

2.1.1 Global Sales by Company

Table Global Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Global Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table Global Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table Global Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Global Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.1.2 Global Price by Company

Table Global Price by Company 2015-2020

2.2 Asia-Pacific

2.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sales by Company

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.2.2 Asia-Pacific Price by Company

Table Asia-Pacific Price by Company 2015-2020

2.3 North America

2.3.1 North America Sales by Company

Table North America Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure North America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table North America Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table North America Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure North America Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.3.2 North America Price by Company

Table North America Price by Company 2015-2020

2.4 Europe

2.4.1 Europe Market Sales by Company

Table Europe Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Europe Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table Europe Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure Europe Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

2.4.2 Europe Price by Company

Table Europe Price by Company 2015-2020

2.5 South America

2.5.1 South America Sales by Company

Table South America Market Sales Revenue by Company 2015-2020

Table South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure South America Market Sales Revenue Share by Company in 2020

Table South America Market Sales Volume by Company 2015-2020

Table South America Market Sales Volume Share by Company 2015-2020

Figure South America Market Sales Volume Share by Company in 2020

..…continued.

