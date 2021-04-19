Supply Chain Management Software Market Latest Industry Overview, Infrastructure Revenue, During this Forecast Period 2027

Global Supply Chain Management Software Market

Supply chain management software is used to manage flow of goods, data, and finances related to service or product. Supply chain management software offers various solutions including customer-requirement processing, sales and distribution, inventory management, purchase-order-processing, and goods receipt and warehouse management. This software is classified into various products such as Warehouse Management System, Transportation Management System, Supply Chain Planning, Procurement Software, and Manufacturing Execution System.

Market Drivers

Rise in usage of cloud computing and procurement software will increase in the demand for supply chain management software is expected to boost the market growth during this forecast period. Furthermore, increase in investments in cloud and enhanced emphasis on visibility of complete supply chain process is expected to propel the global supply chain management software market growth. Moreover, rising advancements in industrial-grade digital technology as well as increase in inclination towards cloud based supply chain management software is expected to fuel the market growth. Additionally, increase in use of supply chain management software in various sectors such as Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Goods, Retail, Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Transportation Logistics, and Others, may drive the market, over this forecast period.

Market Restraints

However, lack of IT infrastructure in underdeveloped countries is expected to hamper the global supply chain management software market growth. Also, rise in security and privacy concerns will affect the global supply chain management software market.

Research Methodology

The market report has been accumulated with the assistance of many primary (interviews, surveysobservations,) and secondary (journals, industrial databases,) sources to distinguish and gather proper information for this broadcommercial, market-oriented, and technical estimation. Porter’s Five Force Model has been implementedto determinethe market assessment precisely and to verify the several strengths, and weaknesses, along with opportunities, and threats (SWOT analysis), and multiple quantitative and qualitative study related with the market.

Market Segmentation

Global Supply Chain Management Software Market is segmented into product such as Warehouse Management System, Transportation Management System, Supply Chain Planning, Procurement Software, and Manufacturing Execution System, by deployment type such as Cloud, and On-premise. Further, Global Supply Chain Management Software Market is segmented into enterprise size such as Small & Medium Size Enterprises, and Large Enterprises, and by end user such as Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Goods, Retail, Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Transportation Logistics, and Others.

Also, Global Supply Chain Management Software Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as IBM Corporation, Kinaxis Inc, HighJump, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, Manhattan Associates, Infor, JDA Software Group, Inc., Oracle Corporation, and SAP.

