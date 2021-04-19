Dental Liners and Bases Market 2021: In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Prominent Key Players Analysis 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Recently, a significant growth in healthcare spending have been observed in the low- and middle-income nations. In the middle-income nations, healthcare spending rose by 6.3% a year between 2000 and 2017, while the economy rose by 5.9% a year. Additionally, health spending in low-income countries also observed a growth by 7.8% a year in the same period. The growth in the healthcare spending of these nations can be attributed to the increasing focus of the governments in these nations to meet the laid down targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of 2030. Such factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the Dental Liners and Bases MARKET during the forecast period.

Global Dental Liners and Bases Market was valued at USD 1431 Million in the year 2018. Global Dental Liners and Bases Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to reach USD 2282 Million by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Market share in 2018 and Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At a country level, China, Australia, India, and Japan are the major markets in Asia Pacific region and holds a substantial Market share in 2018 and it is projected to grow at a gradual pace in the coming years. Patients demanding premium quality and high-priced dental restoration products attributed to the improvements in Medicare and strong customer loyalty have contributed to the highest revenue generated by North America.

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The Market is segmented by material, by end users, and by region. By material, resin-modified glass ionomers segment generated the highest revenue in the global Market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the dental liners and bases Market is fragmented into hospitals, dental clinics, and research & academic institutes. Dental clinics segment dominated the global Market in 2017, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to high inclination of people suffering from dental caries towards oral health services offered in dental clinics.

Major market players in Dental Liners and Bases Market are 3M Company, Danaher Corporation (Kerr Corporation), Dentsply Sirona Inc., Coltene Holding AG, VOCO GmbH, GC Corporation, Denmat Holdings LLC, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG, Shofu Dental Corporation, and Other 9 more company’s detailed information is provide in the report.

SWOT analysis of Dental Liners and Bases Market

Strength:

Increasing incidence of dental caries across the globe

Development of dental liner/bases materials having bactericidal properties

Weakness:

Risk of infections associated with the dental pulp in dental restoration procedures

Opportunities:

Growing dental tourism in developing economies

Threats:

Increasing Cost of Surgeries

Low awareness among people

Dental Liners and Bases Market Segmentation:

Dental Liners and Bases Market Overview, By Material

*Zinc Oxide Eugenol

*Glass Ionomer

*Resin-modified Glass Ionomers (RMGI)

*Other Materials

Dental Liners and Bases Market Overview, By End- Users

*Hospitals

*Dental Clinics

*Research & Academic Institutes

Dental Liners and Bases Market Overview, By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

