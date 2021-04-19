Topical pain relief Market Size 2021 Current and Future Plans by Forecast to 2025, Strategies, Future Trends and Prominent Players Analysis | Says Kenneth Research

Recently, a significant growth in healthcare spending have been observed in the low- and middle-income nations. In the middle-income nations, healthcare spending rose by 6.3% a year between 2000 and 2017, while the economy rose by 5.9% a year. Additionally, health spending in low-income countries also observed a growth by 7.8% a year in the same period. The growth in the healthcare spending of these nations can be attributed to the increasing focus of the governments in these nations to meet the laid down targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of 2030. Such factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the Topical pain relief MARKET during the forecast period.

Global Topical Pain Relief Market was valued at USD 8.248 Million in the year 2018. Global Topical Pain Relief Market is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.34% from 2019 to reach USD 13,468 Million by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Market share and Asia Pacific is considered as the fastest growing Market in the forecasted period. At the country level, U.S, China and Japan are considered to be the fastest growing Market in the coming years owning to high disposable income and growing healthcare Market.

"Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

The global topical pain relief Market is segmented based on therapeutic class, type, formulation, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of therapeutic class, the Market is segmented into non-opioids and opioids, of these opioids segment accounts for the largest Market share and is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR of XX%.

By type, the topical pain relief Market is segmented into prescription pain relief and over-the-counter (OTC) relief. Over-the-counter pain relief segment accounted for the largest Market share in 2018 due to easy availability and high demand of topical pain relief products by sportsperson. By distribution channel, the Market is segmented into pharmacies & drug stores, e-commerce, and retail & grocery stores.

Major market players in Topical Pain Relief Market are GlaxoSmithKline plc., Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., AdvaCare Pharma, Novartis AG, Nestlé S.A., Sanofi, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Topical BioMedics, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, and Other 9 more companies information is provided in the report.

SWOT analysis of Topical Pain Relief Market

Strength:

Growing prevalence of arthritis and bone related health problems

Growing old age population

Weakness:

Various side effects associated by using pain relief products

Opportunities:

Growing demand in sports and athletic players

Growing awareness of online pharmacy

Threats:

Availability of alternative pain management therapies

Topical Pain Relief Market Segmentation:

Topical Pain Relief Market Overview, By Therapeutic Class

*Non-Opioids

o Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS)

o Methyl Salicylate

o Capsaicin

o Lidocaine

o Other Non-opioids

*Opioids

o Buprenorphine

o Fentanyl

Topical Pain Relief Market Overview, By Type

*Prescription Pain Relief

*Over-the-counter (OTC) Pain Relief

Topical Pain Relief Market Overview, By Formulation

*Cream

*Gel

*Spray

*Patch

*Others

Topical Pain Relief Market Overview, By Distribution Channel

*Pharmacies & Drug Stores

*E-Commerce

*Retail & Grocery Stores

Topical Pain Relief Market Overview, By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

Reasons to Purchase this Report

*Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

*Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

*Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

*Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

*Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

*Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

