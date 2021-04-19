Asia Pacific E-learning Market Size with Impressive Growth Rate 2021, Industry Trends Analysis, Worldwide Overview of Companies, Competitors Analysis, and Global Opportunities Forecast to 2025

Asia Pacific E-learning market will grow by 13.7% annually with a total addressable market cap of $716.5 billion over 2020-2026 driven by the surging need for remote teaching and online learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighted with 39 tables and 61 figures, this 135-page report “Asia Pacific E-learning Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Learning Mode, Technology, Material Source, Application, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific E-learning market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2026 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Click Here to Download Sample Report >>https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10325694

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific E-learning market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Learning Mode, Technology, Material Source, Application, End User, and Country.

Based on Offering, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

• Content

• Service

• Instructor Support

Based on Learning Mode, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

• Self-paced E-learning

• Instructor-led E-learning

Based on Technology, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

• Online E-learning

• Mobile E-learning

• Rapid E-learning

• VR & AR Technology

• Learning Management System (LMS)

• Lecture Capture Solutions (LCS)

• Learning Content Management System

• Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCS)

• Other Technologies

Based on Material Source, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

• Open Educational Resources (OER)

• Cloud Learning Management System (CLMS)

• On-Premise Learning Management System (OLMS)

Based on Application, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

• Training

• Testing

Based on End User, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 included in each section.

Academic

• K-12

• Higher Education

• Vocational

Corporate

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Midsize Business (SMBs)

Government

Other End Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

• Japan

• China

• South Korea

• Australia

• India

• Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

For each aforementioned country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national markets by Learning Mode, Technology, Application, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Asia Pacific E-learning market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Adobe Systems Inc.

Allen Interactions Inc.

Apollo Education Group

Aptara, Inc.

BlackBoard Learn

Cengage Learning

CERTPOINT Systems Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Education

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.

Desire2learn

Docebo

Educomp Solutions Ltd

GP Strategies Corp.

Instructure Inc.

Intuition Publishing

Kallidus Ltd

Learning Pool

McGraw-Hill Education

Meridian Knowledge Solutions

Microsoft Corporation

NIIT Ltd

Oracle Corporation

Pearson Plc

Saba Software

Skillsoft Corp

Tata Interactive Systems

The British Council

Thomson Reuters Corp

