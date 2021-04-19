Canned Food Market Size 2021 Industry Demand, Share, Global Trend, Industry News, Business Growth, Top Key Players Update, Business Statistics and Research Methodology by Forecast to 2025

Global canned food market will reach $149.6 billion by 2030, growing by 4.3% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the growing trend for convenient food amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighted with 82 tables and 69 figures, this 156-page report “Global Canned Food Market 2020-2030 by Product (Seafood, Vegetables, Meat), Food Type (Conventional, Organic), Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global canned food market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global canned food market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Food Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Based on Product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Canned Fish & Seafood

• Canned Fish

• Canned Shrimp

• Canned Prawns

• Other Types

Canned Fruits & Vegetables

Canned Meat

Other Canned Food

Based on Food Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Conventional Food

• Organic Food

Based on Distribution Channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• E-Commerce

• Other Distribution Channels

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product, Food Type, and Distribution Channel over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global canned food market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Atria Plc

Bolton Group

Bonduelle SA

Brunswick Seafood

Bumble Bee Foods LLC

Campbell Soup Company

ConAgra Foods

Danish Crown A/S

Del Monte Pacific Limited (DMPL)

Dongwon Industries Co.

General Mills

H.J. Heinz Company

Hormel Foods Corporation

JBS S.A. (SAMPCO)

Kraft Heinz

La Doria S.p.A.

Maruha Nichiro Corporation

Nestle SA

Pinnacle Foods, Inc.

Thai Union Group

The Calvo Group

Trident Seafoods Corporation

