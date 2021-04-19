Digital Gaming Market Report by Industry Size 2021 Share, Top Key Players, Price, Revenue and Growth Rate and Business Insights Forecast 2025

Global digital gaming market will reach $325.3 billion by 2026, growing by 11.9% annually over 2020-2026 owing to the growing need for digital games amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlighted with 85 tables and 85 figures, this 177-page report “Global Digital Gaming Market 2020-2026 by Device (Mobile, PC, Console), Platform, Audience, Business Mode, Distribution Channel, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a holistic research of the entire global digital gaming market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2026 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global digital gaming market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Device, Platform, Audience, Business Mode, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Based on Device, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

Mobile Devices Based Gaming

• Smartphones

• Tablets

• Other Mobile Devices

PC Based Gaming

• Boxed and Downloaded PC Games

• Browser PC Games

Console Units Based Gaming

Other Devices Based Gaming

Based on Platform, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Offline Gaming

• Cloud Gaming

• Online Gaming

Based on Audience, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Social Gamers

• Serious Gamers

• Core Gamers

Based on Business Mode, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Paymium

• Freemium

• Subscription

• Advertising

• Player to Player

• Microtransaction

Based on Distribution Channel, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.

• Retail Channels

• Online Channels

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Device, Platform, and Business Model over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global digital gaming market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

APAR GAMES

Apple Inc

Electronic Arts Inc

Facebook Inc

Google Inc

International Business Machines Corp

Kabam

King Digital Entertainment Plc

Microsoft Corporation

NetEase Inc

Nintendo Co., Ltd.

NVidia Corporation

Rockstar Games Inc

Rolocule

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

Sega Games Co. Ltd

Sony Corporation

Supercell Oy

Tapinator, Inc

Tencent Holdings Ltd

Ubisoft Inc

Visa Inc

Zatun

Zynga Inc.

